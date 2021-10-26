Altron CEO Mteto Nyati gets honorary doctorate degree

Altron Group CEO Mteto Nyati received an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Johannesburg.

JSE-listed Altron group chief executive officer Mteto Nyati has received an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Johannesburg’s College of Business and Economics.

Presiding over the graduation ceremony last Friday, University of Johannesburg vice-chancellor professor Tshilidzi Marwala said the institution recognises “the outstanding contribution of Mteto Nyati, driven by elevating others, service, integrity, excellence and fairness”.

Altron chairman Stewart van Graan commended Nyati for the accolade, noting he had grown Altron into a solid position during his leadership. “We are immensely proud of Mteto; he thoroughly deserves this great honour.”



Accepting the degree, Nyati said: “It is such an honour for me to receive a degree from an institution whose vision is to dynamically shape the future. As a pragmatic engineer, I fully align with your values of imagination, conversation, regeneration and ethical foundation. These values speak to me.”



In a nod to his father, Nyati said the university had made his dream come true. Nyati’s parents instilled a life-long love of learning and entrepreneurship in him, as detailed in his bestselling book "Betting on a Darkie". He also thanked his wife for always listening to and coaching him.



Nyati expressed appreciation for his primary and secondary school teachers, as well as the various companies for which he has worked.

Altron says this latest recognition comes in the same year that Nyati won the EY World Entrepreneur Award Southern Africa in acknowledgment of his turnaround of companies.