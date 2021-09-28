Frogfoot buys Link Africa’s fibre network in WCape

Abraham van der Merwe, CEO of Frogfoot Networks.

Frogfoot, a licensed open-access infrastructure provider, has announced its acquisition of the Link Africa Western Cape fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network.

“We are very excited about the acquisition of the Link Africa network in the Western Cape. In addition to growing our FTTH, FTTB [fibre-to-the-business], and FTTS [fibre-to-the-street] customer base and footprint, this transaction also has some nostalgic value,” says Abraham van der Merwe, CEO of Frogfoot.

“Some parts of the network we are acquiring today was built through a joint venture between Frogfoot and Link Africa, and represents our entry into the FTTH market. What a journey it has been.”



According to Frogfoot, the acquisition increases the number of homes passed by the company to 312 000 and further cements its position as the third-largest fibre network operator in SA.

“Many thanks to Link Africa, the internet service providers, and all of our loyal customers who have supported us through the years. We know the road has not always been easy and are grateful for your support. We hope to continue playing a meaningful part in bringing affordable internet to all South Africans,” says Van Der Merwe.