Liquid Telecom appoints Mark Townsend as CEO of Zambia business

Mark Townsend.

Liquid Telecom has appointed Mark Townsend as CEO of Liquid Telecom Zambia. He will be directly responsible for the leadership and strategic management of Liquid Telecom’s business operations across Zambia.

Raised in Zambia, Townsend has more than a decade of senior leadership experience with a long-standing career working across the ICT sector in Zambia. His background includes three years as Director of Enterprise Business at MTN Zambia and leadership roles at AfriConnect and Vodacom. He joins Liquid Telecom from GardaWorld where he was Managing Director of its business in Zambia.

Townsend's arrival coincides with the company’s next phase of growth - providing fast, reliable connectivity and digital services to more business and consumers across Zambia. This follows the successful launch of Liquid Fibre and Liquid Data-On-The-Go as part of the company’s rebrand from Hai to Liquid Telecom - overseen and led by Susan Mulikita, former CEO of Liquid Telecom Zambia, who resigned to pursue other interests.

“On behalf of the entire team, I would like to welcome Mark and also thank Susan for her tremendous contribution to the business. In just over a year, she established Liquid Telecom Zambia as the country’s leading fibre network and mobile data solutions provider, while also building a strong and stable foundation for continued growth, including the successful integration and rebrand of our retail business, Hai. As we bid farewell and thanks to Susan, I am delighted that Mark has accepted the role of CEO,” said Wellington Makamure, CEO of Liquid Telecom Southern Africa Region.

During her time with the company, Mulikita developed meaningful and robust relationships between Liquid Telecom Zambia and key stakeholders including government, regulators, business partners and customers who Townsend and his executive team will continue to engage with.