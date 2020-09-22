Industry’s first SASE solution delivers Secure SD-WAN to remote, working from home employees

Versa Secure Access (VSA) is the industry’s first solution to deliver the leading Secure SD-WAN services and private connectivity for employees who are working from home or are remote.

“With this solution, employees can now securely connect to applications in both the private and public clouds as part of Versa Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) services. The Versa Secure Access Services’ foundation is based on the Versa Operating System (VOS), which powers Secure SD-WAN networks on-premises and in the cloud for thousands of customers globally,” says Andre Kannemeyer, CTO at Duxbury Networking, distributor of Versa technology.

For the first time, end-users can leverage a remote access service directly on their end devices that delivers all the benefits of Secure SD-WAN. “Unlike today’s VPN-based work from home solutions, Versa delivers the advantages of Secure SD-WAN remote access, including pervasive visibility of performance of the network, application and security without requiring additional hardware,” says Kannemeyer.

The Versa Secure Access allows for an assured experience with network and application monitoring, all backed by an NSS-recommended integrated security suite. With the majority of the connections now being remote, the enterprise now has an exponentially expanded threat perimeter. In order to protect the enterprise, Versa Secure Access offers the most comprehensive range of security services. These include stateful firewall, DOS protection, NGFW, IPS and URL filtering on end-users’ client devices connecting privately to company resources hosted in private data centres, public cloud and SaaS locations.

“Versa Secure Access is the first work from home solution that performs application segmentation, where applications can be directed to the Internet at the client or a specific cloud gateway and assured experience for business applications leveraging Versa Secure SD-WAN technology to enable high performance for cloud and on-premises applications,” says Kannemeyer.

The solution monitors network degradation and can take action such as packet loss correction, switching to a different gateway, or moving to different WAN connectivity such as WiFi, cellular or wired. As a result, Versa delivers improved application experience and remote worker productivity. Additionally, the Versa cloud-delivered model makes Versa Secure Access easy to deploy, manage and scale.

For more information, contact Duxbury Networking, (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za.