HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 42mm: a smartwatch made especially for women

There’s no doubt that women enjoy wearing smartwatches as much as men. They get just as much use from the health and fitness monitoring that smartwatches provide, and find it convenient having instant access to apps that manage their professional and personal lives. But smartwatches can often feel clunky and cumbersome on women’s wrists and aren’t always designed with their needs in mind.

International technology giant Huawei has remedied this in its latest flagship series of smartwatches. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Series is now available in South Africa and comprises three slightly different versions: the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Runner, which is specifically for runners; the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 46mm, which is primarily for men; and the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 42mm, which is primarily for women.

As a starting point, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 42mm is slightly smaller than the other smartwatches in the series – the 4mm difference between the 46mm and the 42mm refers to the smartwatch’s face. This smaller face doesn’t make the information on the display difficult to see, however. In fact, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 42mm’s screen area has increased by 21.65% compared to its predecessor. The face appears large and displays a large amount of content, which limits the number of screen swipes.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 42mm is also lighter, weighing in at just 35g without a strap and is thinner too, with an overall thickness of 10.2mm. With a pixel density of 352ppi, the content on the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 42mm is crystal clear and grain-free. Its ultra-clear, high transparent curved glass gives it a sleek and streamlined aesthetic, boasting elegance on your wrist.

As your personal trainer, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 42mm, like the other smartwatches in the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Series, monitors your health and fitness metrics to help keep you in top shape. It boasts the latest version of TruSeen 5.0+, powerful heart rate monitoring technology that can detect even the slightest changes in your heart rate with perfect accuracy. The other health management metrics that the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 42mm monitors includes blood oxygen levels, sleep patterns, respiratory health and even menstrual cycles.

If you’re a runner, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 42mm will combine your personal physical data with your training objectives and performance requirements to create a personalised training plan. Whether you’re an entry-level runner or a serious runner preparing for a competition, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 42mm’s unique and effective plan will help you achieve your goals.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 42mm also includes an upgraded workout monitoring feature that provides over 100 workout modes, including 18 professional workout modes, 12 outdoor workouts and six indoor workouts. No matter which sports you’re interested in, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Series is ready to take on the challenge with you.

To ensure that it constantly records all relevant health and fitness data, even while you’re sleeping, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 42mm also offers seven days of battery life.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 42mm comes in two versions: the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 42mm Active, which comes in black and is valued at R4 999; and the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 42mm Elegant, which comes in gold and is valued at R6 999. Pick up your very own HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 42mm at the Huawei Store (Online) today and get a free pair of HUAWEI Sports Bluetooth Earphones, valued at R699.