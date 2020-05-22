Shoprite Data Science Academy invites bursary applications for 2021

The Shoprite Data Science Academy's Class of 2020.

Shoprite is offering aspiring data scientists the opportunity to apply for a bursary for its Data Science Academy in 2021.

Aspirant data scientists in their final year of study also still have until the end of June to apply for a bursary for the 2020 academic year.

Established in January 2019, the Cape Town-based academy offers a one-year programme in which apprentices have the opportunity to extract knowledge and insights from complex data sets involving sales, inventory, consumer spending and more.

According to the retail giant, a key component of this programme is the mentoring each apprentice receives from an experienced data scientist. These mentors act as guides that help the apprentices navigate the real work problems they will encounter.

Data science jobs have been hailed as being among the “sexiest jobs of the 20th century” by Harvard Business Review. Globally, the shortfall for data scientists is projected to be between five million and 10 million, and SA is under immense pressure to address its skills gap.

To be considered for the bursary and entry into the Data Science Academy, candidates must at the end of this year graduate with a degree or postgraduate qualification in one of the following fields: data science, mathematics, statistics, operational research, quantitative management (or similar quantitative degree), computer science and industrial engineering.

Candidates must achieve a minimum aggregate of 60% across all modules.

“Successful graduates will seek solutions for a retail leader, the Shoprite Group, which consists of 17 trusted brands and employs 147 000 people across 15 African countries. The group’s extensive bursary programme assists students with tuition, books and accommodation fees, and comes with a work-back agreement, which in this case translates to the apprenticeship at the Data Science Academy,” notes the retail group in a statement.

For more information, and to submit an application before 30 June, visit thebursary and graduate opportunities Web page.