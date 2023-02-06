BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Meet Harvey, an AI attorney for SMEs

Samuel Mungadze
By Samuel Mungadze, Senior news journalist
Johannesburg, 06 Feb 2023
Legal tech company Legal Legends has debuted an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered attorney, Harvey, to offer legal services to small businesses.

Built on the OpenAI infrastructure, Legal Legends says the AI attorney will change the way business legal services are delivered in the region.

Legal Legends is a South African legal services company that combines lawyers with technology, to provide businesses with legal services.

It says Harvey’s AI services allow users of the platform to ask as many legal questions as they like and receive immediate answers.

“There are specific AI question and answer widgets devoted to general legal questions, companies' related legal questions, Protection of Personal Information Act-related questions and employment law questions. Soon there will be widgets devoted to tax and black economic empowerment.”

The legal tech firm says users are able to get “instant clarity in understanding difficult contract clauses by having them explained in plain English”.

Legal Legends says its AI infrastructure allows “for sophisticated natural language processing and deep learning”, enabling Harvey to handle a range of legal queries with accuracy and speed.

“This is an historic first for the legal industry, bringing a new level of opportunity for entrepreneurs and businesses in South Africa, and transforming the way entrepreneurs and businesses operate in South Africa,” says the company.

“At Legal Legends, we believe technology has the power to democratise access to legal services, making them more accessible and affordable than ever.

“We look forward to helping businesses find solutions to their legal needs in a more accessible, expeditious and user-friendly manner.

“We believe our service will be a game-changer for small businesses and we can't wait to see how it will transform the business landscape in South Africa.”

The unveiling of Harvey comes as more South African law practitioners embrace new technologies, not only to maintain operations, but to meet the growing needs of clients.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, the pandemic has pushed legal practitioners to think differently, as it became clear that adopting legal tech can provide law firms with an upper hand.

Consequently, in 2021, the country witnessed the formation of the South African Legal Technology Network, which aims to drive technology in the local legal sector.

