Datatec expands reach into 5G, satellite tech

Datatec CEO Jens Montanana.

Technology firm Datatec is expanding its reach into 5G and satellite technologies through the acquisition of satellite and space market research firm Northern Sky Research (NSR).

The JSE-listed group announced the deal to shareholders today, saying its subsidiary Analysys Mason has acquired NSR in a bid to expand services to new and existing clients worldwide.

Founded in 2000, NSR specialises in analysis of growth opportunities across four core satellite industry sectors; namely, satellite communications, satellite and space applications, financial analysis, as well as satellite and space infrastructure.

With this expertise, Datatec says: “The combination of NSR’s industry-leading knowledge and expertise, and Analysys Mason’s strong international market position in the TMT (technology, media and telecom) sector, will expand the breadth of Analysys Mason’s services to new and existing clients worldwide, underpinned by a unique knowledge base spanning 5G, fibre and satellite platforms.”

Jens Montanana, Datatec CEO, says: “5G and satellite technologies are converging rapidly, with disruptive effects on investment models. The acquisition of NSR with its unrivalled satellite and space expertise is therefore very timely and puts Analysys Mason in a unique position to advise its clients on these important developments.”

NSR is the latest addition to the Datatec group, after last year’s takeover of Siticom, a 5G integrator based in Germany.

Siticom has expertise in telecommunication and software-defined networking architectures, internet of things implementations and next-generation public and private networks.