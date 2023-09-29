CISO Handbook: Cyber security metrics, budgeting, leadership
Read time 0min 50sec
Comments (0)
As data security is increasingly becoming a business-critical risk, CISOs are no longer confined to the role of security leaders. Today, a CISO is consulted for decision-making in areas such as technology investments, handling of customer data, data privacy and workforce expansion, transitioning into the role of business leaders. So:
- What does this transition mean for a CISO?
- What are the key metrics CISOs should track to gauge the effectiveness of their security operations?
- How do you build an effective security budgeting strategy?
- How do you determine the success of a CISO?
- How can start-ups benefit from having a CISO?
In this eBook, we answer all these questions by breaking down the various aspects of a CISO's functions. Download your free copy.