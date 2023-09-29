#GOBOKKE
Companies
Sectors
Security
  • Home
  • /
  • Security
  • /
  • CISO Handbook: Cyber security metrics, budgeting, leadership

CISO Handbook: Cyber security metrics, budgeting, leadership

Issued by ITR Technology
Johannesburg, 29 Sep 2023
More content from ITR Technology Press Office
Read time 0min 50sec
Comments (0)
How do you determine the success of a CISO?
How do you determine the success of a CISO?

As data security is increasingly becoming a business-critical risk, CISOs are no longer confined to the role of security leaders. Today, a CISO is consulted for decision-making in areas such as technology investments, handling of customer data, data privacy and workforce expansion, transitioning into the role of business leaders. So:

  • What does this transition mean for a CISO?
  • What are the key metrics CISOs should track to gauge the effectiveness of their security operations?
  • How do you build an effective security budgeting strategy?
  • How do you determine the success of a CISO?
  • How can start-ups benefit from having a CISO?

In this eBook, we answer all these questions by breaking down the various aspects of a CISO's functions. Download your free copy.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.