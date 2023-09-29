CISO Handbook: Cyber security metrics, budgeting, leadership

How do you determine the success of a CISO?

As data security is increasingly becoming a business-critical risk, CISOs are no longer confined to the role of security leaders. Today, a CISO is consulted for decision-making in areas such as technology investments, handling of customer data, data privacy and workforce expansion, transitioning into the role of business leaders. So:

What does this transition mean for a CISO?

What are the key metrics CISOs should track to gauge the effectiveness of their security operations?

How do you build an effective security budgeting strategy?

How do you determine the success of a CISO?

How can start-ups benefit from having a CISO?

In this eBook, we answer all these questions by breaking down the various aspects of a CISO's functions. Download your free copy.