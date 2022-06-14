Youth invited to enter 4IR apprenticeship initiative

Forge Academy & Labs is on the hunt for 10 young people aged 22 to 30 to participate in its fourth industrial revolution (4IR) digital apprenticeship programme.

Powered by Finnish telecoms giant Nokia, Forge Academy & Labs is SA’s self-proclaimed ‘Harvard for 4IR’, with a focus on training African students for careers of the future.

Forge says its digital apprenticeship programme aims to upskill candidates in the 4IR sector by using theoretical studies and practical work experience.

The journey will also include lab simulations, where apprentices immerse themselves in 4IR technology, and upon completing the programme, the candidates will have an opportunity to secure employment within a relevant ICT company, it states.

In terms of how the initiative is structured, the academy indicates the selected candidates will start with workplace readiness foundation phase training, which includes an emotional intelligence (EQ) workshop and an online MBTI personality test.

"To be successful in the workplace requires more than knowledge of the subject matter,” says Craig Clutty, COO of Forge Academy & Labs.

“Critical employability skills include building and managing successful relationships. The marketplace is about people first. Understanding and relating to peers is essential in building a successful career. This course looks to take candidates from where they are to a deeper level of understanding of being a great team player within an organisation."

Following the EQ workshop, there will be four career development options an apprentice can choose from; namely, support professional, networking professional, cyber defence professional and digital marketing.

Depending on the development option selected, candidates will receive Microsoft, Cisco or CompTIA certification.

Applicants must be between the ages of 22 and 30, located in Johannesburg and be computer literate. They must be able to communicate in English, have a grade 12 certificate, and received a minimum 50% pass in maths and a minimum of 70% in maths literacy, according to Forge.

Arthur Wade Anderson, CEO of Forge Academy, states: "We are looking forward to receiving our apprentices during Youth Month. The 4IR is here, and this is the future marketplace. Our youth have to be equipped for employability options and compete in the new digital economy. There is no better way to do this than with practical, hands-on experience and mentorship.”

Applications close on close on 24 June. Click here to apply