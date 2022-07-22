New specialist cyber security distributor, Dolos, launches in Africa and the Middle East. The South African-based distributor, previously Panda Security Africa, will deliver innovative cyber security solutions to its partners backed by its decades of industry experience, offering them even more value with an expanded portfolio of solutions.

Maintaining its wealth of specialised cyber security knowledge and experience, Panda Security Africa has transformed into Dolos. “This change has also allowed us to expand our portfolio from a purely endpoint security-focused vendor to now delivering a full suite of cyber security solutions. Expect to see more additions in the future as we build our portfolio to complement the existing offerings,” says Dominic Richardson, Chief Marketing Officer.

Dolos has a distinct value proposition for MSPs/MSSPs with a flexible programme, a powerful and diverse product portfolio and an ecosystem of technology integrations that enable our partners to leap ahead of the pack in an increasingly competitive and growing marketplace. The company delivers the most relevant, technologically advanced, cloud-centric security offerings, while collaborating with its partners through expert pre-sales consulting services and constructive product marketing support. This is enhanced with extensive cyber security experience, dedicated assistance and a joint go-to-market approach. “The success of our channel partners is our success; as a dedicated cyber security distributor, we deliver on our motto of security excellence,” says Jeremy Matthews, Chief Executive Officer.

Dolos has been appointed as WatchGuard’s master distributor for Africa and will offer its entire portfolio of solutions, including Network Security, Multi-factor Authentication and Secure Wi-Fi, as well as continuing to offer Panda Security’s popular endpoint security technology.

The name Dolos is inspired by the robust concrete structures that protect the coastlines of South Africa. “It epitomises the role of our solutions, providing unyielding protection from the dynamic and unique cyber security challenges faced by every organisation,” says Dominic Richardson, Chief Marketing Officer.

Dolos forms part of a distribution group that includes Dax Data, a specialised distributor for Adobe solutions in sub-Saharan Africa. For more information, or to partner with Dolos, please visit www.dolos.africa.

