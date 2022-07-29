Logicalis SA introduces Managed Smart Wi-Fi, Business-in-a-Box & SD-WAN – powered by Cisco Meraki

Claudio Busacker, Cisco Practice Manager at Logicalis SA.

In the post-pandemic, hybrid world of work, the rapid adoption and implementation of technologies has irrecoverably altered the way in which technology is consumed by employees and consumers, as well as the way through which it is delivered by IT departments. Employees now access corporate data, apps and systems from anywhere, anytime, using numerous devices and platforms. Some companies are scaling down their offices, while other businesses have become home-based offices to cut costs while providing employees with a hybrid work environment.

As part of Cisco’s digital transformation agenda, the company recently conducted a hybrid work study and found that the benefits for companies to move to this model seem to far outweigh the negatives for both corporates and employees. A whopping 86.4% of employees reported that hybrid and remote working has improved all aspects of their well-being, with 76.1% of companies reporting that quality of work has risen due to hybrid working, alongside a 74.6% increase in productivity. Given the current state of the economy, 81.7% of employees were also grateful for time and money they are saving.

While change has become the only constant in the new world of work, one thing that hasn’t changed is the need to keep operations secure, fast and efficient by using the right, powerful and reliable WiFi as well as other underlying security technologies.

Consequently, global IT solutions and managed service provider, Logicalis South Africa, has introduced three new managed service offerings targeted at SMEs, namely Logicalis Smart Wi-Fi, Logicalis Business-in-a-Box and Logicalis SD-WAN. All three offerings are powered by industry-leading Cisco Meraki devices.

Logicalis Smart Wi-Fi offers small to medium businesses as well as start-ups best-in-class WiFi at a fixed monthly rate, with Logicalis deploying and remotely managing your corporate WiFi for you. Thanks to 24x7 monitoring, Logicalis Smart Wi-Fi offers cloud-based, real-time alerts for network problems and provides real-time remote troubleshooting and remediation.

Through Logicalis Business-in-a-Box, companies obtain higher performance, less downtime and, particularly pertinent in today’s hybrid working world characterised by increased and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, powerful threat detection.

“Security is built in across all three offerings thanks to the ability to block vulnerabilities quickly and benefit from leading security technologies like Cisco Advanced Malware Protection,” explains Claudio Busacker, Cisco Practice Manager at Logicalis SA.

Logicalis Business-in-a-Box comes with a unified threat management layer to defend against advanced threats and protect your employee, business and customer’s data.

Logicalis SD-WAN ensures the highest possible level of performance for critical applications without sacrificing on security. The savings realised from employing this offering will not only pay for the infrastructure upgrades, but also free up resources for business innovation.

Conrad Steyn, CTO at Cisco South Africa, adds to this: “With hybrid work here to stay, employees are increasingly operating from uncontrolled environments, using public and private networks and multiple devices. Even though 53% of employees believe that securing their work devices are important and simple to do, there is still a significant portion of the workforce that must become comfortable with cyber security practices if hybrid working in SA is to be safe and effective. However, choosing to go with these offerings from Logicalis, businesses have the convenience of a 100% cloud managed solution, which is reliable and secure.”

SMEs need simple, secure, reliable solutions with predictable costs so that they can focus on doing what they do best. The managed WiFi and SD-WAN packages from Logicalis, delivered over the Cisco Meraki platform, provides the perfect solution for small and midsize businesses to meet WiFi network challenges.

For more info around these new service offerings, contact Logicalis on info@za.logicalis.com.