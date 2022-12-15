MTN’s Ayoba reaches 20m active monthly users

Ayoba CEO Burak Akinci.

MTN-backed African super app Ayoba has reached a new milestone, recording 100% growth this year.

The app recorded 20 million active monthly users on 5 December 2022, compared to 10 million monthly active users recorded the same time last year.

Ayoba, an MTN-owned instant messaging super app, was launched in 2019 and features peer-to-peer private messaging, which is end-to-end encrypted.

The platform offers users free access to an ecosystem of digital and media services through chat and call features, channels, micro-apps and payment solutions.

The Ayoba platform is part of MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy, which targets 100 million monthly active users by 2025.

In a statement, MTN says Ayoba has shown immense growth across all verticals this year, with the music streaming service leading the charge, recording 174% growth in streams this year.

In terms of engagement, Ayoba “users viewed 225 million cards across 150 channels on a variety of topics, led by football updates, tech and entertainment news, food and fashion, rugby and other sports”.

MTN says the year-on-year growth for messaging was 125% (messages sent), games rose by 208% (plays) and MicroApps also went up by 322% (sessions), with users posting 85 million stories on the platform.

“We celebrate this milestone and are pleased that, through Ayoba, we are able to provide accessible communications, so that millions of people across our markets can enjoy the benefits of a modern connected life,” says MTN Group COO Jens Schulte-Bockum.

Ayoba CEO Burak Akinci adds: “It has been an exciting year. Providing the best experience to our users has always been our top priority and we are working very hard to improve our service every day. It is a pleasure to see that our efforts are well received and appreciated by our users all around Africa.

“We will continue to develop what is a robust messaging service in Ayoba that continues to offer new functionalities, a free music service that has grown to millions of streams, high-quality games, a wide range of channels with curated local content and hundreds of new MicroApps.”

Looking ahead, Akinci says: “We believe in the vast potential of African digital talent and do our best to support them, from training to hackathons and accelerator programmes.

“2023 will be even more exciting with all the new features and services we plan to introduce to make the Ayoba platform the gateway to the digital economy for start-ups across different markets in Africa.”