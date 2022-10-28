Customer experience analytics: Improving customer relationships for your business

A business can’t run without customers.

You have to draw in customers, then ensure they keep coming back. Ideally, they’ll love your brand enough to introduce your services or products to their friends. The better the experience they have with your brand, the better your relationship with them will be.

What are customer experience analytics?

Customer experience analytics is the process of collecting and analysing customer data with the goal of better understanding customer needs, viewpoints and experiences with your products and services. It can help you to increase customer engagement and customer loyalty, understand and improve your customer journey and direct your internal teams to take action on issues that are affecting satisfaction and loyalty.

How do you use customer experience analytics?

Customer experience (CX) analytics use cases include:

Personalise experiences

Creating effective segments for your target audience and understanding what they respond well to is a key part of customer experience analytics. The more personalised the customer experience and customer journey, the better. Customers have preferences that sometimes aren’t clear to brands. If you only ask about what you know, instead of gathering all the data on your customers that you can, you might be missing out on key opportunities.

Getting your customers on board is only half of the battle – encouraging them to repurchase is important for increasing customer lifetime value.

Most customer-centric industries can benefit from CX analytics to an extent. This is doubly true for industries that place a lot of emphasis on things like customer loyalty and catering to customer needs. Such as:

Call centres

Few places focus quite as much on customer support as contact centres. Having access to more customer insights is particularly valuable to contact centres for precisely this reason.

Contact centres help their associated companies boost their customer retention rates – if the centres handle their customer experience (CX) well. That means gathering data and understanding and acting on it. The better call centre agents understand customers’ needs and the reasons behind their CSAT (customer satisfaction) scores, the more they’ll be able to lower customer churn rates. CX analytics paves the way for this understanding.

Beginning the CX analysis process might seem daunting if you’ve never done it before. However, once you’ve got it down, it can turn into one of the most must-have marketing tools out there. After all, there’s no better way to market to customers than by basing your marketing strategies directly on their data.

ScopServ provides software and services that improve performance from the contact centre to the enterprise. Our solutions enable our clients to consistently deliver legendary customer experiences by improving agent effectiveness, contact centre and enterprise performance.

Using customer experience analytics to actively manage customer relationships

Customer experience management is the way forward for improved customer experience. It’s not enough to just collect customer data and call it a day – you need to actively manage your relationships to ensure your customers continue to buy from you.

ScopTel ACD (Automatic Call Distributor) comes with advanced skill-based routing to ensure your calls reach the right agent, best suited to receive the specific call. Customer satisfaction essentially boils down to a great customer experience. Customer experience analytics can help you to understand what steps to take when you receive customer feedback and see the results of your actions in real-time.

Visit our website for more on our solutions.