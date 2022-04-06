Xiaomi debuts Redmi Note 11 amid plans for SA stores

The Redmi Note 11 series.

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 Series in South Africa, with the Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer planning to open its first local store soon.

As part of its growth strategy, Xiaomi says it will add the new sales and experience channel, which is currently in the planning phase. Its ultimate goal is to establish brick-and-mortar stores throughout the country.

The Redmi Note 11 series is the next edition of the budget Redmi Note range, which the company says has seen sales grow by 534% in SA in 2020 and 2021. The new mid-range devices were announced during a local event last night.

The line features four models, but only two are available in SA: Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro.

Xiaomi, which entered the South African market in 2017, has a distribution agreement with Vodacom, MTN and Takealot, among others. Both devices are available to purchase at a recommended price of R6 499 for the Redmi Note 11 Pro and R5 299 for the Redmi Note 11.

“The Redmi Note 11 Pro comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor and up to 8GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 11 is equipped with a Snapdragon 680 processor built using the phone manufacturer’s 6nm process to deliver good performance while conserving power,” says Xiaomi.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a set of quad-cameras, which include a main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera that extends the image perspective with a 118-degree viewing angle, a 2MP macro camera that captures minor details from up close, and a 2MP depth camera that allows users to create a natural bokeh effect for portrait shots.

Both models come with a 5 000mAh large-capacity battery, alongside 67W turbo-charging in Redmi Note 11 Pro, which takes 15 minutes to charge the battery by 50%.

The rear view of the Redmi Note 11 series.

The company says it was ranked number three globally in the fourth quarter of 2021 in terms of smartphone shipments.

Xiaomi says it is looking to increase its market share in SA, with the hope of eventually dislodging Huawei and Samsung, as competition in the market heats up.

Over and above its existing partnerships with local retailers such as Takealot, TFG, Incredible Connection and Pep, Xiaomi says it is actively expanding its network through mobile operators and online distributors to increase availability of its devices at multiple touchpoints.

“Xiaomi is committed to bringing the very best smart technology into South Africa, and is set to expand their repertoire of smartphones, artificial intelligence of things and 5G series over the coming months. Xiaomi’s mandate is to supply South Africans from all walks of life with the smart, innovative technology they need to live a better life,” notes the company.