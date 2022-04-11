Lexmark named a leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Cloud MPS Hardcopy

Lexmark, a global technology solutions leader, announced today it has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud MPS Hardcopy 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US47337721, January 2022).

This IDC MarketScape report assesses the market for cloud-based managed print services (MPS) as well as other cloud-based contractual print service models for both enterprise and SME. Analysts considered the quantitative and qualitative characteristics that position vendors for success in this market, noting the growing demand for hybrid work that has increased the need for usage monitoring, security and remote access to printing and document services.

"Lexmark's recognition as a leader in the IDC MarketScape for Cloud MPS validates our ongoing commitment to providing industry-leading cloud and IOT solutions that help customers adapt to the rapidly evolving workplace, including our comprehensive MPS infrastructure, global services delivery platform and large portfolio of cloud solutions and services," said Brock Saladin, senior vice-president and chief commercial officer, Lexmark.

The IDC MarketScape Vendor Assessment recognised the following strengths for Lexmark: