BCX reveals Digital Innovation Awards 2021 winners

Emergency response app Response 24 and logistics firm RTT Logistics emerged as the top winners of the 2021 BCX Digital Innovation Awards, which took place last night.

Now in its third year, the awards recognise organisations that transform their businesses through technological advancements and digital transformation, despite the challenging times.

According to a statement, this year, 61 entries were received − 45 SME entries and 16 from large enterprises – marking the highest number of entries for the awards since its inception in 2019.

The BCX Innovation Centre of Excellence was tasked with shortlisting the top 20 entries, which comprised the top 10 SMEs and top 10 large enterprises.

These shortlisted candidates were invited to an online presentation masterclass and thereafter, delivered a seven-minute pitch to a panel of five expert judges to determine first, second and third place in each category.

The overall winners of each category were Response24, a communication platform that connects multiple service providers to instantly mobilise a co-ordinated emergency response; and the RTT Logistics RTT On-Demand digital platform, which provides web service integration into various online platforms to ensure quick and accurate delivery of goods.

“COVID-19 left an indelible mark on our lives and livelihoods, yet it has allowed us to make incredible technological leaps and bounds,” said BCX CEO Jonas Bogoshi at the awards.

“This year’s entrants have proven beyond doubt that South Africa is more than capable of playing on a global stage, and most importantly, there is so much scope for technology to create solutions that can move our economy forward. Quite evidently, our entrants gave the esteemed judges a very hard time this year.”

Winners of the 2021 Digital Innovation Award: SME category

Third place: Pargo − Pargo Pickup Points:A convenient parcel pick-up point solution for online shoppers, which allows consumers to collect parcels at a store of their choosing.

Second place: Technovera − Pelebox Smart Locker: A digital platform that manages internet-enabled smart lockers. Leveraging the power of technology to improve service delivery, Pelebox smart lockers enable patients to collect repeat chronic medication in under two minutes instead of queuing at public clinics.

Winner: 911 Response24: A communication platform that connects multiple service providers to instantly mobilise a co-ordinated response. It offers a family-focused emergency response app that provides 24/7 armed response and medical emergency services at the push of a button.

Winners of the 2021 Digital Innovation Award: Corporate/enterprise category

Third place: Old Mutual Limited – SMEgo: A multi-user funding platform that connects SMEs with funding providers and facilitates the application process, and allows for the centralised collection of all funding opportunities available to SMEs in SA.

Second place: Old Mutual Limited − CommaInsure: An on-demand digital solution that allows customers to insure specific items, with functionality to switch cover on and off via a WhatsApp bot. It offers affordable premiums that are calculated based on the required periods only, delivered in a convenient digital way.

Winner: RTT Logistics − RTT On-Demand Solution: Bringing the content and product owner closer to customers through a digital logistics solution. The delivery network’s mechanism consists of software with web service integration into various platforms, as well as motorbikes, light delivery vehicles and customer service.

“We’d like to congratulate all the winners and runners-up on finding reasons to believe by investing in research and resources to drive meaningful change in business and our society. We look forward to seeing these innovations grow in scale and impact,” Bogoshi concluded.