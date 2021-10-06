Mint Group achieves fourth advanced specialisation from Microsoft

Microsoft gold consultancy, Mint Group, has earned the Microsoft 365 Teamwork Deployment Advanced Specialization. This is above its existing Advanced Specialization accreditation in Windows Server and SQL Migration to Microsoft Azure, Adoption and Change Management, and Meeting and Meeting Rooms for MS Teams.

As a cloud solutions provider, Mint forms a part of the extensive partner ecosystem, validating and distinguishing its unique capabilities in delivering first-class specialised services and solutions, in high-demand and complex industry-specific areas. Its Azure migration and modernisation programme provides customers with relevant assistance to accelerate their cloud journey with expert guidance, best practice and resources to deliver business success.

Mint’s certification of Advanced Specializations fall under the solution areas and categories of Azure and Modern Work. It has played a significant role in helping organisations overcome hybrid-work vulnerabilities by developing secure, flexible and agile working conditions.

Embracing teamwork deployment in the modern workplace

The Teamwork Deployment Advanced Specialization complements Mint’s success in providing excellent customer and business value, utilising Microsoft Teams, Exchange Online, Yammer and SharePoint Online for an advanced workload experience for its customers.

“Using Microsoft products and technologies, we have empowered businesses by providing them with relevant resources to collaborate and communicate in real-time. We have in this way prescribed partnership and teamwork as a critical aspect of adapting to hybrid and remote work. Holistically, we delivered an enhanced engagement model, assisting employees and organisations to use the cloud-powered platforms to solve problems, share business solutions and accelerate productivity,” says Mint Software Infrastructure Lead, Junaid Essop.

The advanced specialisation has assisted Mint in growing its Teams Deployment services practice and building stronger connections with customers.

Why should customers choose an advanced specialisation accredited partner?

Mint Group has differentiated its skills by undergoing rigorous technical validation and surpassing the Microsoft performance threshold. It has, in addition, proven excellence in its customer references and public case studies. As a customer looking for quality and reliable services, the Advanced Specialization accreditation translates to the implementation of tailored end-to-end business strategy, support and maintenance.

“Our longstanding partnership with Microsoft has been instrumental in helping Mint to confidently and diligently develop innovative services. We constantly refine our expertise by completing Microsoft certifications, undergoing in-house employee certifications, partnering with other recognised cloud-based solutions providers, participating in Microsoft events and inspiring ourselves to attract and employ new challenges,” says Essop.

The Advanced Specialization is awarded over and above Mint Group’s Gold competencies. Alongside the three finalist nominations and three accomplished 2021 South African Microsoft Partner Awards attained last week, and its competency as one of the only few Microsoft Partners to have expertise across all three clouds – Azure, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365 – Mint continues to prove its comprehensive proficiency and performance in unlocking intensive technologies to help create a better tomorrow. The team continues to pursue additional Advanced Specializations to add to their portfolio of exceptional certifications.