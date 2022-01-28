GoAnywhere by HelpSystems achieves AS2 Drummond Certification for MFT, strengthening company’s security suite stance

HelpSystems announced today that its GoAnywhere managed file transfer (MFT) solution is AS2-certified by Drummond Group. This certification recognises that GoAnywhere meets the full interoperability testing, so information is exchanged and received securely and according to the Applicability Statement 2 (AS2) standards.

AS2 is a popular protocol specification for transferring critical data securely and reliability over the internet. AS2 uses digital certificates and encryption standards to protect critical information while it’s in transit across systems, networks and locations. In addition, AS2 messages can be compressed, signed, encrypted and sent over a secure SSL tunnel.

AS2 Drummond Certification benefits organisations by providing assurance that as their digital operations grow, the solutions they use to exchange files with third parties and trading partners are thoroughly vetted for security and interoperability.

In order to pass the stringent Drummond Certification process, GoAnywhere MFT conducted thousands of AS2 protocol test scenarios successfully. This certification provides customers with peace of mind that GoAnywhere can handle their most critical AS2 documents. GoAnywhere MFT was also AS2-certified by Drummond in 2019.

“By going through the intensive testing process, we are able to prove that we can meet and respond to organisations’ needs for increasingly secure, interoperable and reliable protocols,” said Brian Pick, Managing Director for HelpSystems MFT. “Drummond certification for our AS2 solution delivers tested proof that GoAnywhere MFT has the ability to seamlessly and securely integrate with other applications when exchanging information.”

Source: https://www.goanywhere.com/news/goanywhere-by-helpsystems-achieves-as2-drummond-certification-for-mft-strengthening-companys-security-suite-stance