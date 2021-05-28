Canon Europe invites production print industry to ‘Make It’ – brand new virtual event

‘Make It’ event, 8-17 June 2021

To help production print professionals shape a positive business future, Canon Europe today announces an all-new virtual event, dedicated to its customers, prospects and partners throughout EMEA. Called ‘Make It’, the event will run from 8 to 17 June 2021 and will deliver a rich blend of practical advice, inspirational keynotes, interactive technology demonstrations and the latest market insights, all aimed to help print businesses recover and regroup after an exceptionally tough 12 months.

Create your own agenda

Print professionals are invited to tailor their own agenda according to their areas of interest, business needs and availability. The “pick and mix” of content is designed to provide in-house print operations and print service providers of all sizes with the building blocks needed to ‘Make It’ by planning for future success. There will be an opportunity to hear from industry experts and peers from across EMEA on how to inspire customers and boost revenue, and how to accelerate business recovery and use technology to fuel growth.

Be inspired

Canon Europe is also delighted to announce that leadership speaker and author, René Carayol MBE, will be delivering the keynote speech to outline his crucial ingredients for stabilising and rebuilding a company’s culture following the tough times faced by many organisations. Attendees can also expect to learn about the key to mental toughness from former rally champion Penny Mallory, and how to transform obstacles into opportunities from award-winning life and executive coach, Simon Alexander Ong.

New product innovation and demonstrations

Canon's latest innovations in professional print will be demonstrated, including an exclusive look at the new imagePRESS C10010VP Advance Automation Modules, designed to support print production customers in consistently achieving the highest quality printed output, in less time and without manual operator intervention. In-house teams will also benefit from a closer look at the creative potential of the imagePRESS C170 series, equipping businesses with the ability to create ultra-colourful, ultra-crisp prints at a professional standard.

The event will also feature the most recent additions to the large format portfolio, the imagePROGRAF TZ-30000 series and imagePROGRAF TX series, enabling customers to reach unprecedented levels of production CAD and poster creation in terms of speed, quality, ease of use and media automation.

Also being showcased is the Canon DreamLabo 5000, giving Make It event attendees a closer look at how this advanced inkjet photo printing system – which produces photo prints of a higher quality than any other system – has the potential to unlock new profit opportunities for companies looking to offer a differentiating premium service.

Canon will also unveil its latest cloud-based automation solution. This entry-level job submission, preparation and customer management solution will come as welcome news to smaller print service providers, enabling them to increase their productivity and, best of all, giving them more time to focus on their customers and add value.

Learn about what matters most to today’s print buyers

Hear about the findings of Canon Europe’s Insight Report, which explores how print professionals can deliver the greatest possible value to marketing buyers in the new realities being faced across EMEA. In addition, attendees can learn from marketing experts as they talk about measuring print’s impact in the marketing mix. With return on investment now the biggest driver for marketing decisions, it is critical that the print industry is well equipped for these conversations with their buyers.

Mark Lawn, Director of Production Print Solutions for Canon Europe, comments: “Our intention with this event is to give all print businesses, regardless of their size, practical guidance that they can put into action to ‘Make It’ in a business environment that’s constantly evolving. We’ve seen amazing resilience and creativity among our print customers and we wanted to create a flexible programme of content to share stories of success and to inspire others, giving them confidence, energy and enthusiasm to face the future. Our event will show what can be achieved by challenging the way businesses function and how even the toughest times can be the perfect foundation for leveraging customer insight to inspire planning, innovation and creativity.”