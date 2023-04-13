BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Webinar: Digital transformation for insurance – in the cloud

Johannesburg, 13 Apr 2023
Guidewire, the industry-leading property and casualty (P&C) insurance platform is coming to South Africa.

Guidewire Software and Zensar, in association with ITWeb, invite you to attend a webinar to learn about the two companies' newly forged partnership, and see what to expect from the upcoming arrival of arrival of Guidewire Cloud (SaaS).

Recognised by independent analyst firms, including Gartner and Forrester, for its innovation, customer support, and a strong partner ecosystem, Guidewire is used by over 500 insurers in 38 countries – from new ventures to the largest and most complex.

Under the topic of Digital transformation for insurance – in the cloud, the webinar will be held on 18 April and feature speakers from Santam, Guidewire, AWS and Zensar.

Leo Holesgrove, executive advisor at Guidewire, will unpack the current market conditions in South Africa for insurers and how companies can stay competitive by being agile, efficient, and responsive. He will also discuss the evolution of Guidewire's solution to a SaaS offering and the implementation of this offering on AWS in Cape Town this year.

Santam’s IT executives will share their experience of migrating to Guidewire Cloud and the impact of this transformation on their organisation to date.

If you are a business leader in insurance, this is an opportunity to get valuable insight into how cloud is transforming the industry, how companies can benefit and what it takes to stand out in P&C insurance.

