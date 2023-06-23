Infor partners with People365 to offer expanded payroll solution tailored for customers in MEA

Kerry Koutsikos, Infor VP & GM for EMEA emerging markets.

Infor, the industry cloud company, recently announced it is expanding its offering in the Middle East and Africa with advanced payroll management, time attendance and scheduling solutions, after signing a strategic technology partnership agreement with People365, a UAE-based provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions.

The partnership enables Infor to offer its customers an advanced payroll solution that automates payroll functions in compliance with more than 72 countries’ regulations across the MEA region, including all of Infor’s key markets. Meanwhile, People365, the sole proprietor of all its intellectual property, will benefit by expanding its reach thanks to Infor’s broad customer base and partner network, giving it access to the most capable, advanced and compliant technologies, while still being able to take its solutions to market directly.

Kerry Koutsikos, Infor VP & GM for EMEA emerging markets, said: “We’re excited to offer People365’s payroll and time management solutions along with our own cloud-based, industry-specific ERP and HCM offerings, and to bring our customers a unique experience that is tailored both for the MEA region and our target sectors of manufacturing and distribution. Customers increasingly need a payroll solution that brings true automation at scale and can unify their operations across the region’s diverse markets. Through this partnership, we can help our customers overcome significant, complex challenges such as how to cope with the diverse payroll regulations across numerous jurisdictions, enabling them to focus their resources on their core business.”

Infor selected People365 as its partner for several reasons: The company has been focused on providing HCM software for more than 32 years, over which it has developed its own payroll solution that is tailored for all industries, including Infor’s key focus sectors in the region – distribution and manufacturing. The solution can be delivered on-premises, on private clouds or public cloud as software as a service. It also has a level of industry specificity that makes it fit well with Infor’s solutions.

Maher Chahlawi, CEO of People365.

The People365 payroll solution allows organisations to generate accurate payroll easily and gives access to customised automated reports while ensuring compliance with the rules and regulations of the countries of operations, and remaining up to date with ongoing changes in labour laws.

The People365 time management solution allows organisations to track employees’ attendance in real-time, while improving efficiency by smoothly implementing different policies and automated schedules, no matter the complexity of the needs.

Maher Chahlawi, CEO of People365, said: “We’re proud to partner with Infor and bring our solutions to a wider market, including Infor customers that already have significant deployments of Infor ERP and HCM solutions. Our solutions represent a great fit with Infor’s. We expect to gain significant new business and help organisations in the region meet their HCM digital transformation goals in the areas of payroll and time management solutions.”