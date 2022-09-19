Free online training targets women entrepreneurs

Technology company Huawei SA is inviting women entrepreneurs to sign up for its digital skills training programme.

Now in its second year, the Women in Tech entrepreneur digital skills training programme provides free online training in cloud computing, digital marketing and leadership development.

It’s aimed at helping local women advance their skills and use new technologies to grow, improve, digitise their businesses, as well as give them an edge in the digital economy, says a Huawei statement.

Clinical psychologist and facilitator Dr Jude Clark will deliver the leadership course, according to the statement.

“More and more women entrepreneurs are taking on the role of leader and changing the landscape of leadership across different sectors in South Africa. But for many, there remains a disconnect between their sense of personal power and their vision for their enterprises,” says Clark.

“This programme explores what it means for a woman entrepreneur to show up in her power and what psychological and relational shifts need to be made in order to align personal power with business vision.”

The training comprises of three courses: cloud computing and how it benefits SMMEs, digital marketing for business success, and leadership development.

Training days will kick off on 21 to 23 September, with an introduction to cloud computing course. It will be followed by the digital marketing course on 27 September, led by Pumza Mthethwa, strategic commercial director at Brand Ties.

On 28 September, Clark will facilitate the leadership development course.

Mthethwa notes it is now more important than ever before that business owners ensure they are not left behind in the rapidly-changing digital space. “This digital marketing training programme will explore the latest trends and how women-owned businesses can leverage these to grow their businesses.”

Vanashree Govender, media relations and communications manager at Huawei SA, adds: “We were incredibly happy with the success of the 2021 Women4Tech event and the positive feedback we got from our participants.

“We’re thrilled that we’re able to bring the programme back as an annual initiative in 2022.”

This year, the programme will offer prizes to the top three entrepreneurs, who will be chosen at the end of the five-day online training.

In addition, it will close with an in-person networking opportunity at Huawei’s office park in Woodmead, Johannesburg.

Interested applicants must e-mail apply@upskillme.org to apply. They will be requested to fill in a short application form and will be contacted if their applications are successful.