White paper: We uncover the threats that matter

Micro Focus ArcSight Intelligence behavioural analytics detects and responds to threats before it’s too late. It distils billions of events and generates a prioritised list of high-quality security leads to focus and accelerate the efforts of security operations centres (SOCs).
Issued by CyberRes
Johannesburg, 08 Sep 2022
ArcSight Intelligence does what you can’t do with rules and thresholds alone, assessing potential risk based on mathematical probability and machine learning models. These machine learning models, combined with a highly intuitive user interface (UI), accelerate threat detection and investigation from days or weeks to minutes.

ArcSight Intelligence’s behavioural analytics allows SOC teams to be more efficient and effective at threat hunting, triage, and investigation. Its advanced mathematical algorithms leverage AI and machine learning to automatically and constantly mine billions of data points to reveal indicators of insider threats, data breaches, advanced persistent threats (APT), IP theft, and more.

Please download this white paper to learn more.

