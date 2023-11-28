Embracing Enterprise 5.0 – Leading the agile revolution with intelligent digital architecture

Rudi Dreyer, Chief Business Evironment Officer, 4Sight.

In the dynamic digital landscape we occupy today, leaders across industries are grappling with a significant question – how does an organisation's digital architecture enable or inhibit business agility? If this question leaves you perplexed, then it's high time to evaluate your organisation's readiness for agility in the face of rapid change.

Remember the cautionary tales of Kodak, Xerox, Nokia and Blackberry. Each of these were once titans in their respective industries, but they failed to maintain their prominence due to a lack of agility in response to shifting market trends. The rate of AI innovation in the past 12 months – like ChatGPT and Microsoft launching Chat Bing Enterprise and various business Copilots – means change is happening faster than ever before and agility becomes imperative.

In this new era, the transformative potential of digital architecture can no longer be overlooked. Embracing digital agility is an essential survival skill for every business. Our goal is to not only understand how an organisation's digital architecture enables agility, but also implement these architectures in a way that drives successful business outcomes.

Enterprise 5.0

As pioneers in digital transformation, we at 4Sight have conceptualised the future state of digital transformation as Enterprise 5.0. An agile, application independent and data-driven enterprise, Enterprise 5.0 provides executives and managers with near real-time insight and foresight. It offers a framework that is universally applicable to businesses of all sizes, fostering agility and enabling business process automation and optimisation outside of the application layer.

The crux of the Enterprise 5.0 architecture lies in its unique fusion of both technical and business architectures. The key here is aligning your business's operating model with your technology management and delivery strategy, creating a sustainable and scalable data management layer that promotes automation and optimised business processes. To materialise these outcomes, you must address the four pillars of a digital architecture: platform, application, data and usage layers.

In the past decade, a paradigm shift has occurred, placing significant value on an enterprise's platform. Gone are the days of building siloed solutions with overlapping technologies leading to data duplication and inefficiencies. Today's strategy is centred on a common, scalable, re-usable and open platform that powers an entire digital strategy. This is precisely what our Enterprise 5.0 framework offers.

Implementing a new application in an Enterprise 5.0 company requires a comprehensive approach that considers not only the application itself but also its alignment with the broader organisation to deliver maximum value. Questions must be asked across the platform, application, extraction and usage layers. What is the data source for the application? Which infrastructure will it run on? How will the data be utilised for reporting? How does it fit into the enterprise data model? How will managers and executives use this data to make decisions?

A sustainable data strategy

Data is the lifeblood of any organisation. Yet, simply having a data warehouse and producing business intelligence reports daily isn't enough. A sustainable and scalable data strategy is vital, ensuring a wealth of diverse data sources both internally and externally.

DataVault 2.0 methodology, which can be implemented using any technology, brings numerous advantages, such as supporting multiple source systems, tracking and auditing data, and enabling quicker data loading. This approach not only helps in maintaining data quality and establishing source system independency, but it also ensures agility by allowing source system changes or replacements, a critical factor for thriving in the digital era.

Business process enablement is the linchpin that holds it all together. An agile business is marked by seamless workflows, well-defined processes and a robust understanding of customer needs.

Digital architecture

To wrap up, the core objective is to create an architecture that enables, rather than inhibits, business agility. This encompasses truly understanding customer needs, designing and configuring digital architecture accordingly, and continually evolving your digital proposition. By addressing these key imperatives, businesses can morph into truly digital enterprises, prepared to thrive in the ever-evolving digital economy.

