ICT Tenders: Services in demand

It’s a busy week for tenders as the ICT sector attracts interest from all spheres of government.

National Treasury’s eTender Portal is seeing a marked increase in volume following the resolution of the 2017 Preferential Procurement Regulations, and many entities have multiple requests on offer.

However, the services sector is seeing the most demand with 75 advertisements, up from last week’s 59. The software sector also draws interest from the public sector, climbing from 56 to 67.

The hardware and telecoms sectors, on the other hand, see a small dip in requests, dropping to 40 and 12, respectively.

New tenders

uMhlathuze Municipality

The KwaZulu-Natal municipality invites proposals for the maintenance of Cisco network devices for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 8/2/1/UMH983-21/22

Information: Lunga Mthembu, Tel: (035) 907 5166, E-mail: Mthembul@umhlathuze.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Networking, Support and maintenance

Project management services proposals are invited for the SAP enterprise resource planning solution as and when required until 31 October 2024.

Tender no: 8/2/1/UMH964-21/22

Information: Mthokozisi Manzini, Tel: (035) 907 5159, E-mail: ManziniM@umhlathuze.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Software, ERP, Enterprise Resource Planning, Professional services, Project management

National Prosecuting Authority

Bids are invited for Veritas Backup Exec and Endpoint CommVault backup licences renewal including maintenance.

Tender no: NPA 03-22/23

Information: Khayakazi Zaki, Tel: (012) 845 6478, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Security, Back-up, Support and maintenance

The authority is also advertising for the renewal of a web, mobile and e-mail filtering solution, including licensing, maintenance and support services for a period of three years.

Tender no: NPA 02-22/23

Information: Khayakazi Zaki, Tel: (012) 845 6478, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Filtering, E-mail, Mobile, Support and maintenance

Road Accident Fund

The RAF invites experienced, suitably qualified service providers to provide data centre hosting (MPLS), wide area network (WAN) connectivity and internet services (DIA) for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Jul – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RAF/2022/00008

Information: Tshiamo Motitswe, Tel: (012) 429 5645, E-mail: Tshiamomo@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Aug 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hosting, MPLS, Networking, Wide area network, Internet, Services, WAN

Elangeni TVET College

The KZN college requires supply of desktop computers.

Tender no: PU4321/035

Information: Thandolwenkosi Majola, Tel: (031) 492 4363, E-mail: thandolwenkosi.majola@elangeni.edu.za.

Closing date: 14 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

ATNS wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of an air traffic flow management (ATFM) system to be deployed in the main ATC Centre at OR Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg). The project will furthermore establish a disaster recovery platform (to be deployed in the FAOR SSS building) and a training simulation platform (at the ATNS Aviation Training Academy).

Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP004/FY22.23/ATFM REPLACEMENT SYSTEM

Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Tel: 082 875 4809, E-mail: nokuthulasa@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Aviation, Disaster Recovery

A service provider is sought to provide data telecommunication network services, as well as lease and maintenance services for a period of 10 years.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP009/FY22.23/DATA COMMUNICATIONS

Information: Olwethu Fakude, Tel: (011) 607 1000, E-mail: olwethuf@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Broadband, Networking, Data, Internet, Services, Support and maintenance

ATNS wishes to appoint a panel of five suppliers to supply and deliver CAATS computer hardware equipment for a period of five years.

Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP005/FY22.23/CAATS HARDWARE PANEL

Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Tel: 082 875 4809, E-mail: nokuthulasa@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing

An experienced service provider is sought for the implementation and deployment of the integrated fast time and ATC playback solution with support and maintenance and licensing for a period of five years.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP022/2022/23

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1317, E-mail: andyN@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Ekurhuleni West TVET College

The Gauteng institution wishes to appoint a service provider for the maintenance of network infrastructure and support services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: EWCBID 09/2022

Information: Gift Matjomane, Tel: (011) 323 1600, E-mail: giftma@ewc.edu.za.

Closing date: 22 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance

Supply and delivery of laptops is also sought.

Tender no: EWCBID 10/2022

Information: Gift Matjomane, Tel: (011) 323 1600, E-mail: giftma@ewc.edu.za.

Closing date: 22 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Brand RSA

Proposals are invited for the provision of a cyber security impact assessment.

Tender no: RFP/03/2022

Information: Ntiyiso Baloyi, Tel: (011) 483 0122, E-mail: ntiyisom@brandsouthafrica.com.

Closing date: 8 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Security, Cybersecurity, Internet

Provincial Legislature, KwaZulu-Natal

Bids are invited for upgrades to the legislature’s security systems infrastructure.

Tender no: KZNL 4/2022

Information: SCM, Tel: (033) 355 7589; E-mail: tenders@kznleg.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Security, Access control

The legislature also wishes to appoint a service provider to provide desktop and local area network (LAN) support services for 36 months

Tender no: KZNL 5/2022

Information: SCM, Tel: (033) 355 7589; E-mail: tenders@kznleg.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Networking, Desktop support, Support and maintenance

A service provider is sought for the implementation of enterprise resource planning (ERP) for nine months and support and maintenance for 36 months

Tender no: KZNL 6/2022

Information: SCM, Tel: (033) 355 7589; E-mail: tenders@kznleg.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Enterprise resource planning, Support and maintenance

Provision of audio-visual maintenance and support is also required for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: KZNL 7/2022

Information: SCM, Tel: (033) 355 7589; E-mail: tenders@kznleg.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Audio-visual, Support and maintenance

Department of Human Settlements

The department is advertising terms of reference for the rental of audio-visual systems for its boardrooms for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: BID VA49/752

Information: Khazeka Maleka, Tel: (012) 444 9243; E-mail: khazeka.maleka@dhs.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Audio-visual

City of Tshwane

The Gauteng metro is advertising for the supply, support, upgrading and maintenance of a digital trunked radio communication system for a three-year period, as and when required.

Tender no: EED-02-2022-23

Information: Mokoena Thaba, Tel: (012) 358 5730, E-mail: mokoenat@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Digital, Radio

Bids are also invited for the support, supply and installation of substation multiplexing communication equipment for a three-year period, as and when required basis.

Tender no: EED 01-2022-23

Information: Sechaba Modisenyane, Tel: (012) 358 5727, E-mail: sechabam@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Networking, Multiplexing

Provision of ICT desktop support services is also sought for a three-year period.

Tender no: GICT 01-2022-23

Information: Olivia Matjila, Tel: (012) 358 6018, E-mail: oliviamat@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance

Tshwane is looking for a service provider to provide, operate and maintain the ICT corporate network equipment and the expansion of the existing corporate network for a period of three years.

Tender no: GICT 02-2022-23

Information: Leroy Olivier, Tel: (012) 358 4994, E-mail: leroyo@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Software, Networking

Installation and maintenance of fibre and UTP network points is also required for three years.

Tender no: GICT 03-2022-23

Information: Leroy Olivier, Tel: (012) 358 4994, E-mail: leroyo@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre, UTP, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Networking

The city wishes to appoint a panel of service providers to provide it with managed information technology security services for 36 months.

Tender no: GICT 04-2022-23

Information: Thembi Tshangela, Tel: (012) 358 3715, E-mail: thembits@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Security

A service provider is required to manage, operate and maintain a fuel management system for a three year period.

Tender no: SS 01-2022-23

Information: Karabo Morake, Tel: (012) 358 0843, E-mail: karabomor@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Security

Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality is advertising for the supply, delivery and maintenance of multifunctional printers for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: FTM/T23/21/22

Information: R Mogodi, Tel: (013) 231 1000, E-mail: rrmogodi@ftlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Imaging, Printing, Services, Support and maintenance

Moretele Local Municipality

A professional service provider is sought for the provision and embedding of an automated performance management system for period of 36 months.

Tender no: MLM/PMS/SYSTEM/22-25

Information: J. Mothapo, Tel: (012) 716 1300, E-mail: jonathan.mothapo@moretele.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Performance management, Automation

Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority

Sasseta is looking for a suitably qualified service provider to supply, deliver and deploy an electronic meeting management solution and related portals.

Tender no: RFP/SASSETA/21221005/1

Information: Lebo Hlombe, E-mail: scm04@sasseta.org.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Video conferencing, Portals, Electronic meetings

Department of Trade, Industry and Competition

Bids are invited for the renewal of Trend Micro anti-virus licences for a period of three years with software maintenance and support.

Tender no: dtic 02/22-23

Information: Erica Dennis, Tel: (012) 394 5539, E-mail: Edennis@thedtic.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Security, Antivirus, Services, Support and maintenance

Alfred Duma Local Municipality

The KZN municipality requires supply of a standard transfer specification (STS) compliant pre-payment electricity online vending and management system for a period of three years.

Tender no: IATS 2022 2023 07

Information: P Ramsundar, Tel: (036) 637 2231, E-mail: pramsunar@alfredduma.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Vending, Pre-paid, Electricity, Tokens

Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency

The agency is looking for the renewal of Microsoft 365 E3 licences for 165 users.

Tender no: SCMU 01 - 2022/23

Information: Myrtle Esben, Tel: (043) 703 6300, E-mail: esbenm@ecrda.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Productivity

National Research Foundation

The Meerkat Extension project requires supply, delivery and support of the telescope LAN receptor ethernet switches and interconnect over a period of five years.

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SDIG/15/2022-23

Information: Scarre Celliers, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: scelliers@sarao.ac.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Networking, LAN, Ethernet, Interconnect, Support and maintenance

Senqu Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is advertising for new laptops and IT equipment.

Tender no: 45/2021-2022T

Information: L Booi, Tel: (051) 603 1318, E-mail: booile@senqu.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa

NEMISA requires provision of integrated information and communication technology cloud services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: NEMISA/2022/INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLO

Information: Henson Magumise, Tel: (011) 484 0583, E-mail: hensonm@nemisa.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Cloud computing, Hosting

Development Bank of Southern Africa

The DBSA is looking for a service provider that can implement an integrated spatial information system for the IPP office. KFW work package: kfwwp02.

Tender no: RFP 105/2022

Information: Vusi Kunene, Tel: (011) 313 3518, E-mail: VusiSCM@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 15 Jul 2022

Tags: Software

Bids are invited from service providers wishing to join the technical advisory panel of the Infrastructure Fund for a period five years.

Tender no: RFP131/2022

Information: Vusi Kunene, Tel: (011) 313 3518, E-mail: VusiSCM@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 25 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services

Nkangala District Municipality

The Mpumalanga district wishes to appoint a service provider for provisioning of district-wide ICT disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 118326

Information: B Nkosi, Tel: (013) 249 2055, E-mail: nkosibs@nkangaladm.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Security, Disaster recovery, DRaaS, Disaster recovery-as-a-service

Services Sector Education and Training Authority

Bids are invited to join a panel of approved service providers for the provisioning of ICT professional services, software, licences, related support and maintenance as and when required for Services Seta’s ICT infrastructure.

Tender no: PROC T627

Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: connym@serviceseta.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Software licensing, Professional services, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited to join a panel of approved service providers for the provisioning of ICT professional services, software, licences, related support and maintenance as and when required for Services Seta’s ICT applications.

Tender no: PROC T628

Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: connym@serviceseta.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Professional services, Support and maintenance

The authority also wishes to appoint a service provider for the development of a business continuity plan.

Tender no: PROC T624

Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: connym@serviceseta.org.za.

Closing date: 19 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, business continuity, Security

Matatiele Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is calling for the procurement and installation of a traffic management system.

Tender no: MATAT/2022/2023-20

Information: Zolani Matolo, Tel: (039) 737 8263, E-mail: ZMatolo@matatiele.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Jul 2022

Tags: Software

Nquthu Local Municipality

The KwaZulu-Natal municipality invites proposals for the supply, installation and management of standard transfer specification (STS) compliant prepayment vending system, third-party vending services, kiosk vending services and TID rollover implementation for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: NQULM28/2021-2022

Information: MKG Mahlangu, Tel: (034) 271 6100, E-mail: wsibiya@nquthu.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Prepaid, Vending, Electricity, Kiosk, TID, Managed services

African Exploration Mining and Finance Corporation Soc Ltd

AEMFC wishes to establish an information and communication technology (ICT) strategy and architecture advisory/consulting panel for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: AE/VLAK003/2022

Information: Procurement, Tel: (010) 010 6100, E-mail: tender@aemfc.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, IT architecture

Central Energy Fund (Pty) Ltd

The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of SharePoint 2016 and K2 maintenance services over a period 24 months.

Tender no: K2S/06/2022

Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Port St Johns Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is re-advertising for the supply and delivery of computers for a period of 18 months when the need arises.

Tender no: RE-PSJLM-CORP-2021/22-18

Information: N Baleni-Gxumisa, Tel: (047) 564 1208, E-mail: nbaleni@psjmunicipality.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing

A service provider is sought for ICT infrastructure upgrade for a period of three years (turnkey project) including building of server rooms.

Tender no: PSJLM-CORP-2021/22-28

Information: N Baleni-Gxumisa, Tel: (047) 564 1208, E-mail: nbaleni@psjmunicipality.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Servers

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

The broadcaster is advertising for the deployment of a cloud-based solution to duplicate, playout and distribute five of SABC’s television channels for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFP/TVO/2022/29

Information: Thandeka, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, Cloud-computing, Streaming

The SABC is looking for the supply and implementation of a travel and expense management system as a once-off project.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/22

Information: Lerato Masango, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Jul 2022

Tags: Software

Provision of a customer interaction manager system including maintenance is required for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/25

Information: Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, CRM, Services, Support and maintenance

Ezemvelo KwaZulu-Natal Wildlife

Bids are invited for the development and maintenance of a website and associated services over a three-year period.

Tender no: EKZNW 06/2022/23

Information: Mthokozisi Phoswa, Tel: (033) 845 1733, E-mail: Mthokozisi.phoswa@kznwildife.com.

Closing date: 15 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, websites, Internet, Services

Johannesburg Water

Software maintenance, application, support and professional services is sought for the Labware 8 laboratory information management system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JWIT001/22

Information: Amanda Nkomo, Tel: (011) 483 95000, E-mail: amanda.nkomo@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Applications, Support and maintenance, Software development, Professional services

Johannesburg Water is looking for a service provider to implement an information technology (IT) field service management solution, including professional services, hardware devices, software as a service and maintenance and support for the solution for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JWIT70/19R

Information: John Sangweni, Tel: (011) 688 6575, E-mail: john.sangweni@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Software-as-a-service, SaaS, Professional services, Hardware

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of printers and ICT peripherals on an as-and-when required basis for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JW13/21

Information: Omar Mukhta, Tel: (011) 688 6543, E-mail: omar.mukhta@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging, Peripherals

Supply and delivery of computer desktops and laptops are also sought on an as-and-when required basis for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JWIT12/21

Information: Omar Mukhta, Tel: (011) 688 6543, E-mail: omar.mukhta@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Provision of business support of the human resources SAP Payroll and information system is sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JW021/21CHR

Information: Marna Van Zyl, Tel: (011) 688 1491, E-mail: marna.vanzyle@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Payroll

The company is looking for a service provider to supply and implement a water prepayment vending system including software licences, maintenance, support and professional services for the system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JWIT002/22

Information: John Sangweni, Tel: (011) 688 6575, E-mail: john.sangweni@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Pre-paid, Vending, Software licensing, Water, Utilities

Supply of software licences for design and CAD drawing software is required for a period of three years.

Tender no: JW14303Information: Nhlanhla Nkosi, Tel: (011) 688 1632, E-mail: nhlanhla.nkosi@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Department of Health, KwaZulu-Natal

Supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of office equipment is sought for various Department of Health institutions in KZN on a three-year contract.

Tender no: ZNB 5700/2022-H

Information: CH Buthelezi, Tel: (033) 815 8356, E-mail: SCM.DemandManagement@kznhealth.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Printing, Imaging, Support and maintenance

Kwadukuza Municipality

Bids are invited for data cleansing.

Tender no: MN 32-2022

Information: C Pereira, Tel: (032) 437 5297, E-mail: chimenep@kwadukuza.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Data, Data cleansing

Mogale City LocalMunicipality

The Gauteng municipality is advertising for the printing and dispatching, e-mailing, uploading online and SMS of monthly account statements for a period of three years.

Tender no: F (R) 10/2022

Information: Nomvuzo Mmemezi, Tel: (011) 951 2083, E-mail: nomvuso.mmemezi@mogalecity.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed Services, Telecommunications, Printing, Hardware, E-mail, SMS, Internet

Bids are also invited for the appointment of a suitably qualified service provider for the hosting, maintenance and technical support of its website for a period of three years.

Tender no: SMS (CC&CC) 01/2022

Information: Adrian Amod, Tel: (011) 951 2586, E-mail: andrian.amod@mogalecity.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Internet, Hosting, Support and maintenance

The city wishes to set up a panel of registered and experienced service providers to provide general forensic investigation services on an as and when required basis for a period of three years.

Tender no: MMM (IA) 03/2022

Information: Khadija Vahed, Tel: (011) 668 0707, E-mail: khadija.vahed@mogalecity.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Forensics, Security, Consulting

Tenders are invited to join a panel of registered and experienced service providers to provide general information and communication technology (ICT) services on an as and when required basis for a period of three years.

Tender no: MM (IA) 02/2022

Information: Khadija Vahed, Tel: (011) 668 0707, E-mail: khadija.vahed@mogalecity.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Managed services, Support and maintenance

Saldanha Bay Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the provision of fraud and corruption hotline services for the period 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2025.

Tender no: SBM 36/21/22

Information: M Hermanus, Tel: (022) 701 7111, E-mail: marius.hermanus@sbm.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Contact centre, Call centre

Polokwane Municipality

The Limpopo municipality is re-advertising for a service provider to supply, install and maintain the access control systems and equipment at its premises on an ad-hoc basis for a period of three years.

Tender no: PM06/2021

Information: Phineas Mahlatji, Tel: (015) 023 5642, E-mail: phineasm@polokwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 11 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Access control, Biometrics, Security, Support and maintenance

Kouga Municipality

The municipality requires a service provider for the provision of a prepaid water and electricity vending system that is compliant with the Standard Transfer Specifications (STS) and can integrate to the revenue management system to administratively manage and control water and electricity prepayment from inception until 30 June 2025.

Tender no: 95/2022

Information: J du Toit, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: tenders@kouga.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Vending, Pre-paid, Electricity, STS, Water

Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority

The authority is looking for a service provider to supply and install an access control system with time and attendance for its head office and provincial offices.

Tender no: WRSCM-2022-2023/0002

Information: Dawn Prince, Tel: (012) 622 9500, E-mail: dprince@wrseta.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Access control, Biometrics, Time and attendance

A service provider is sought that is accredited with SAGE 300 People.

Tender no: WRSCM-2022/2023-0001

Information: Dawn Prince, Tel: (012) 622 9500, E-mail: dprince@wrseta.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services

Department of Labour

The department wishes to appoint a service provider to provide professional ICT resources to provide support and maintenance to the existing and new systems of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for a period of 24 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Jul – E-mail: UIFTenders@labour.gov.za.

Tender no: UIF1/2022

Information: Phiwa Makanda, Tel: (012) 337 1679, E-mail: UIFTenders@labour.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Support and maintenance

State Information Technology Agency

Supply and maintenance of network cabling is sought for SAPS for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 2563_2022

Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: 080 074 8222, E-mail: tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance

SITA is advertising for the supply of equipment for the integrated person management (IPM) solution for the South African Police Service (SAPS) for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 2582-2022

Information: Mogau Sebothoma, Tel: (012) 482 2006, E-mail: Mogau.Sebothoma@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software

SITA wishes to procure firewalls and licences including maintenance and support for the Department of Science and Innovation for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 2592-2022

Information: Andisiwe Kunaka, Tel: (012) 482 3293, E-mail: Andisiwe.Kunaka@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Procurement of electronic data interfacing (EDI) with switching provider to medical aids is also sought for 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 2596_2022

Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: 080 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Electronic data interfacing, EDI, Switching

Preventative and corrective infrastructure maintenance is required for the South African Police Service switching centres and nodal point sites for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 2590_2022

Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: 080 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jul 2022­

Tags: Hardware, Services, Switching, Support and maintenance

SITA is also advertising for the replacement of the mainframes in the Numerus Data Centre for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFB 2584/2022

Information: Shalati Mabunda, Tel: (012) 482 2918, E-mail: Shalati.Mabunda@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Mainframes

North West Housing Corporation

Bids are invited for the development and management of a data management system (application) utilised for land audit and asset verification for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: NWHC 04/2022

Information: Kamogelo Segapo, Tel: (018) 110 0761, E-mail: kbsegapo@nwhc.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Knowledge management, Data management

Public Protector South Africa

A service provider is sought to supply, deliver, deploy and support the following hardware solutions: storage and servers; backup solution and the configuration of a hyper-v cluster and VM migrations.

Tender no:PPSA 003/2022

Information: Mcathy Ramosibudi, Tel: (012) 366 7014, E-mail: McathyR@pprotect.org.

Closing date: 15 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Servers, Storage, Backup, Hyper-v, Support and maintenance

PPSA also wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, deliver, deploy, support and configure Dell network switches.

Tender no: PPSA 004/2022

Information: Mcathy Ramosibudi, Tel: (012) 366 7014, E-mail: McathyR@pprotect.org.

Closing date: 15 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Networking, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the provision and management of voice and internet data services for a period of three years.

Tender no: PPSA 006/2022

Information: Mcathy Ramosibudi, Tel: (012) 366 7014, E-mail: McathyR@pprotect.org.

Closing date: 15 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Voice, Data, Internet

KwaZulu-Natal Community Education and Training College

The college is looking for a suitable service provider to provide ICT equipment, furniture and mobile computer laboratories.

Tender no: KZNCETC 01/2022

Information: Nelisiwe Kumalo, Tel: (031) 305 4363, E-mail: NKumalo@kzn.cetc.edu.za.

Closing date: 13 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware

A suitable service provider is sought to supply the college with 50 laptops.

Tender no: KZNCETC 03/2022

Information: Nelisiwe Kumalo, Tel: (031) 305 4363, E-mail: NKumalo@kzn.cetc.edu.za.

Closing date: 20 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Midvaal Local Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of electrical prepaid meters, range extenders and field interrogator units on an as and when required basis from the date of award to 30 June 2025.

Tender no: 8/2/2/361 (2022-2025)

Information: Engineering services official, Tel: (016) 360 7530, E-mail: tenders@midvaal.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, STS, Prepaid, Vending, Smart meters, Electricity

National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications

Bids are invited for the licensing, supply, installation, configuring and support of an integrated regulatory operational solution including support and maintenance for a period of 24 months.

Compulsory briefing: 27 Jun – Online.

Tender no: NRCS 001-2022/2023

Information: Ambition Manabile, Tel: (012) 482 8921, E-mail: ambition.manabile@nrcs.org.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Central Energy Fund

The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a business performance reporting system and support over a period of 36 months.

Tender no: BPR/06/2022

Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Reporting, Business intelligence, Support and maintenance

National School of Government

The NSG requires provision of printing services for a period of three years.

Tender no: NSG/BID/03/2022/2023

Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6000, E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Printing, Imaging

Petroleum AgencySA

Bids are invited for the provision of virtual desktop infrastructure.

Tender no: PASA-T-2023-03

Information: Sipho Masemola, Tel: (021) 819 7755, E-mail: masemolas@petroleumagencysa.com.

Closing date: 1 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Virtualisation

Transnet National Ports Authority

The authority is advertising for the provision of services for the renewal and support of IBM Spectrum Protect software licences for TNPA’s head office for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: TNPA/2022/04/0317/RFP

Information: Tshegofatso Shaku, Tel: (041) 507 8629, E-mail: Tshegofatso.Shaku@transnet.net.

Closing date: 28 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance

Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mpumalanga

The province requests proposals for the appointment of one or more service providers for development, implementation and maintenance of municipal monitoring and support IT systems for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: CGT/091/22/MP

Information: A Marsh, Tel: (013) 766 1747, E-mail: AMarsh@mpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply, installation and maintenance of network cabling for 36 months.

Tender no: 1i-4470

Information: Bulelani Koti, Tel: (031) 322 9528, E-mail: bulelani.koti@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

Professional services are sought for the upgrade, enhancement and hosting of current MILE website.

Tender no: 1Z-2041

Information: Janice Moodley, Tel: (031) 322 4524, E-mail: janice.moodley@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Software, Software development, Hosting, Websites

City of Cape Town

Bids are invited for the supply, installation, maintenance and OEM support of telecommunications network equipment.

Tender no:368G/2021/22

Information: Yandisa Sizamo, Tel: (021) 400 6851, E-mail: yandisa.sizamo@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

Support and provisioning are also sought for telecommunications voice systems.

Tender no: 369S/2021/22

Information: Abubakr Saban, Tel: (021) 400 9045, E-mail: Abubakr.Saban@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Voice, Telephony, Services, Support and maintenance

The city is also advertising for internet services.

Tender no: 371S/2021/22

Information: Abubakr Saban, Tel: (021) 400 9045, E-mail: Abubakr.Saban@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, Internet service provider

A service provider is sought for the implementation of a neighbourhood watch application solution for neighbourhood watches and similar organisations.

Tender no: 380S/2021/22

Information: Aldred Charles, Tel: 083 399 2946, E-mail: Aldred.Charles@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Software development

The metro also requires supply, install and maintenance of a productivity solution.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Jul – Skype Link.

Tender no: 386S/2021/22

Information: CAR Tenders, E-mail: CAR.Tenders@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Productivity, Support and maintenance

Centlec SOC LTD

The entity is re-advertising for suitable service providers to support and maintain the existing online prepayment vending system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: Re Advert RFP46/2022

Information: Palesa Makhele, Tel: (051) 412 2753, E-mail: Palesa.makhele@centlec.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Pre-paid, Vending, Electricity

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of smart energy meters with their associated communication modems (SIM chip) as detailed in the specification for a period of 36 months. The bidder should also supply and deliver separate communications modem (SIM chip) that will be compatible to the existing meters on Centlec’s network.

Tender no: CD41/2022

Information: Palesa Makhele, Tel: (051) 412 2753, E-mail: Palesa.makhele@centlec.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, Smart meters, Electricity, Vending, Prepaid, SIM

Eskom

Gas power plant modelling software, subscription licence and user training is sought for five years.

Tender no: MWP1436CX

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Training and e-learning, Modelling

Eskom is advertising for provision of Mobility Service Suite maintenance and support.

Tender no: MWP1312CX

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: mhlongh@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Mobility, Services, Support and maintenance

The utility wishes to appoint a company authorised and experienced in executing the duties required of a Microsoft Licensing Solution Provider (LSP).

Tender no: MWP1434CX

Information: Nombulelo Wendy Molele, Tel: (011) 800 4824, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 12 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Bids are invited for the provision of information security and data analytics training for Group IT for a period of three years on an ‘as and when’ required basis.

Tender no: MWP1432CX

Information: Spha Madondo, Tel: (011) 516 7994, E-mail: madondst@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Security, Analytics, Training and e-learning

Bids are invited for public key infrastructure (PKI) upgrade, acquisition and implementation of a PKI solution for a duration of five years.

Tender no: MWP1386CX

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, PKI, Public key infrastructure

Provision of Maximo level 3 support is required on an as-and-when required basis for a period of five years.

Tender no: MWP1433CX

Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is advertising for the preparation of a GRAP and MSCOA compliant fixed asset register for three years and the installation of MSCOA and GRAP compliant system software.

Tender no: SCM39/06/2022

Information: X Mabele, Tel: (045) 807 2000, E-mail: xmabele@enochmgijima.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Software

West Rand District Municipality

The district is looking for a service provider for an integrated financial management system (IFMS) with support and maintenance for a period of five years.

Tender no: WR/CORP/06/22

Information: TH Sebelebele, Tel: (011) 411 5040, E-mail: hsebelebele@wrdm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, ERP, IFMS, Services, Support and maintenance

Competition Commission

The commission wishes to appoint a panel of digital and/or technical and/or IT forensic experts for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFB0106/2223

Information: SCM, Tel: (012) 394 3200, E-mail: tenders@compcom.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Forensics, Digital, Security

Sentech Limited

Bids are invited for the framework agreement for the appointment of service providers into a panel of forensic investigative services for a period of three years.

Tender no: SENT-007-2022-23

Information: Amukelani or Norman, Tel: (011) 471 4400, E-mail: TenderA@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Forensics, Security

Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority

The authority is looking for a service provider for the provision of a cloud-based meeting management solution for a period of 60 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 14 Jul – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: 111/2022/EWSS/CLOUD-BASE/RFB

Information: M Ntemane, Tel: (012) 683 1200, E-mail: tenders02@tcta.co.za.

Closing date: 27 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Video conferencing, Cloud computing

Armscor

A service provider is sought for ISP and remote access services.

Tender no: EICT/2022/09

Information: S Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, Internet service provider, Services, Remote access

Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority

The authority is advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of a cloud-based contact centre management system for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: ADM/2022/006

Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Cloud computing, Contact centre, Call centre, Support and maintenance

Request for information

Transnet National Ports Authority

Information is required to enable Transnet to encompass designing, building and implementing a Smart Traffic Management System that will manage the land, air and water traffic across the eight commercial ports; ie, Richard's Bay, Durban, East London, Port Elizabeth, Port Ngqura, Mossel Bay, Cape Town and Saldanha Bay on a single platform and system for a period of 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 11 Jul – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: TNPA/2022/06/0487/5061/RFI

Information: Tshegofatso Shaku, Tel: (041) 507 8629, E-mail: Tshegofatso.Shaku@transnet.net.

Closing date: 1 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Services

Eskom

The utility is requesting information for the implementation of the Distribution Commercial Energy Trading System (Dx CET).

Tender no: MWP1422DX

Information: Ntombifuthi Khumalo, Tel: (011) 800 6307, E-mail: khumalln@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Trading