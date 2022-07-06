ICT Tenders: Services in demand
It’s a busy week for tenders as the ICT sector attracts interest from all spheres of government.
National Treasury’s eTender Portal is seeing a marked increase in volume following the resolution of the 2017 Preferential Procurement Regulations, and many entities have multiple requests on offer.
However, the services sector is seeing the most demand with 75 advertisements, up from last week’s 59. The software sector also draws interest from the public sector, climbing from 56 to 67.
The hardware and telecoms sectors, on the other hand, see a small dip in requests, dropping to 40 and 12, respectively.
New tenders
uMhlathuze Municipality
The KwaZulu-Natal municipality invites proposals for the maintenance of Cisco network devices for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: 8/2/1/UMH983-21/22
Information: Lunga Mthembu, Tel: (035) 907 5166, E-mail: Mthembul@umhlathuze.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Hardware, Networking, Support and maintenance
Project management services proposals are invited for the SAP enterprise resource planning solution as and when required until 31 October 2024.
Tender no: 8/2/1/UMH964-21/22
Information: Mthokozisi Manzini, Tel: (035) 907 5159, E-mail: ManziniM@umhlathuze.gov.za.
Closing date: 11 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Software, ERP, Enterprise Resource Planning, Professional services, Project management
National Prosecuting Authority
Bids are invited for Veritas Backup Exec and Endpoint CommVault backup licences renewal including maintenance.
Tender no: NPA 03-22/23
Information: Khayakazi Zaki, Tel: (012) 845 6478, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.
Closing date: 3 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Security, Back-up, Support and maintenance
The authority is also advertising for the renewal of a web, mobile and e-mail filtering solution, including licensing, maintenance and support services for a period of three years.
Tender no: NPA 02-22/23
Information: Khayakazi Zaki, Tel: (012) 845 6478, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.
Closing date: 3 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Filtering, E-mail, Mobile, Support and maintenance
Road Accident Fund
The RAF invites experienced, suitably qualified service providers to provide data centre hosting (MPLS), wide area network (WAN) connectivity and internet services (DIA) for a period of five years.
Compulsory briefing: 14 Jul – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: RAF/2022/00008
Information: Tshiamo Motitswe, Tel: (012) 429 5645, E-mail: Tshiamomo@raf.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Aug 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Hosting, MPLS, Networking, Wide area network, Internet, Services, WAN
Elangeni TVET College
The KZN college requires supply of desktop computers.
Tender no: PU4321/035
Information: Thandolwenkosi Majola, Tel: (031) 492 4363, E-mail: thandolwenkosi.majola@elangeni.edu.za.
Closing date: 14 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing
Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited
ATNS wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of an air traffic flow management (ATFM) system to be deployed in the main ATC Centre at OR Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg). The project will furthermore establish a disaster recovery platform (to be deployed in the FAOR SSS building) and a training simulation platform (at the ATNS Aviation Training Academy).
Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP004/FY22.23/ATFM REPLACEMENT SYSTEM
Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Tel: 082 875 4809, E-mail: nokuthulasa@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Aviation, Disaster Recovery
A service provider is sought to provide data telecommunication network services, as well as lease and maintenance services for a period of 10 years.
Tender no: ATNS/RFP009/FY22.23/DATA COMMUNICATIONS
Information: Olwethu Fakude, Tel: (011) 607 1000, E-mail: olwethuf@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 13 Jul 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Broadband, Networking, Data, Internet, Services, Support and maintenance
ATNS wishes to appoint a panel of five suppliers to supply and deliver CAATS computer hardware equipment for a period of five years.
Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP005/FY22.23/CAATS HARDWARE PANEL
Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Tel: 082 875 4809, E-mail: nokuthulasa@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 26 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing
An experienced service provider is sought for the implementation and deployment of the integrated fast time and ATC playback solution with support and maintenance and licensing for a period of five years.
Tender no: ATNS/RFP022/2022/23
Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1317, E-mail: andyN@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 19 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Support and maintenance
Ekurhuleni West TVET College
The Gauteng institution wishes to appoint a service provider for the maintenance of network infrastructure and support services for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: EWCBID 09/2022
Information: Gift Matjomane, Tel: (011) 323 1600, E-mail: giftma@ewc.edu.za.
Closing date: 22 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance
Supply and delivery of laptops is also sought.
Tender no: EWCBID 10/2022
Information: Gift Matjomane, Tel: (011) 323 1600, E-mail: giftma@ewc.edu.za.
Closing date: 22 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Brand RSA
Proposals are invited for the provision of a cyber security impact assessment.
Tender no: RFP/03/2022
Information: Ntiyiso Baloyi, Tel: (011) 483 0122, E-mail: ntiyisom@brandsouthafrica.com.
Closing date: 8 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Security, Cybersecurity, Internet
Provincial Legislature, KwaZulu-Natal
Bids are invited for upgrades to the legislature’s security systems infrastructure.
Tender no: KZNL 4/2022
Information: SCM, Tel: (033) 355 7589; E-mail: tenders@kznleg.gov.za.
Closing date: 11 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Security, Access control
The legislature also wishes to appoint a service provider to provide desktop and local area network (LAN) support services for 36 months
Tender no: KZNL 5/2022
Information: SCM, Tel: (033) 355 7589; E-mail: tenders@kznleg.gov.za.
Closing date: 12 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Networking, Desktop support, Support and maintenance
A service provider is sought for the implementation of enterprise resource planning (ERP) for nine months and support and maintenance for 36 months
Tender no: KZNL 6/2022
Information: SCM, Tel: (033) 355 7589; E-mail: tenders@kznleg.gov.za.
Closing date: 12 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, ERP, Enterprise resource planning, Support and maintenance
Provision of audio-visual maintenance and support is also required for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: KZNL 7/2022
Information: SCM, Tel: (033) 355 7589; E-mail: tenders@kznleg.gov.za.
Closing date: 12 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Audio-visual, Support and maintenance
Department of Human Settlements
The department is advertising terms of reference for the rental of audio-visual systems for its boardrooms for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: BID VA49/752
Information: Khazeka Maleka, Tel: (012) 444 9243; E-mail: khazeka.maleka@dhs.gov.za.
Closing date: 19 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Audio-visual
City of Tshwane
The Gauteng metro is advertising for the supply, support, upgrading and maintenance of a digital trunked radio communication system for a three-year period, as and when required.
Tender no: EED-02-2022-23
Information: Mokoena Thaba, Tel: (012) 358 5730, E-mail: mokoenat@tshwane.gov.za.
Closing date: 25 Jul 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Digital, Radio
Bids are also invited for the support, supply and installation of substation multiplexing communication equipment for a three-year period, as and when required basis.
Tender no: EED 01-2022-23
Information: Sechaba Modisenyane, Tel: (012) 358 5727, E-mail: sechabam@tshwane.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Jul 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Networking, Multiplexing
Provision of ICT desktop support services is also sought for a three-year period.
Tender no: GICT 01-2022-23
Information: Olivia Matjila, Tel: (012) 358 6018, E-mail: oliviamat@tshwane.gov.za.
Closing date: 12 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Support and maintenance
Tshwane is looking for a service provider to provide, operate and maintain the ICT corporate network equipment and the expansion of the existing corporate network for a period of three years.
Tender no: GICT 02-2022-23
Information: Leroy Olivier, Tel: (012) 358 4994, E-mail: leroyo@tshwane.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Software, Networking
Installation and maintenance of fibre and UTP network points is also required for three years.
Tender no: GICT 03-2022-23
Information: Leroy Olivier, Tel: (012) 358 4994, E-mail: leroyo@tshwane.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Jul 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Fibre, UTP, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Networking
The city wishes to appoint a panel of service providers to provide it with managed information technology security services for 36 months.
Tender no: GICT 04-2022-23
Information: Thembi Tshangela, Tel: (012) 358 3715, E-mail: thembits@tshwane.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Managed services, Security
A service provider is required to manage, operate and maintain a fuel management system for a three year period.
Tender no: SS 01-2022-23
Information: Karabo Morake, Tel: (012) 358 0843, E-mail: karabomor@tshwane.gov.za.
Closing date: 12 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Managed services, Security
Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality
The Limpopo municipality is advertising for the supply, delivery and maintenance of multifunctional printers for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: FTM/T23/21/22
Information: R Mogodi, Tel: (013) 231 1000, E-mail: rrmogodi@ftlm.gov.za.
Closing date: 25 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Imaging, Printing, Services, Support and maintenance
Moretele Local Municipality
A professional service provider is sought for the provision and embedding of an automated performance management system for period of 36 months.
Tender no: MLM/PMS/SYSTEM/22-25
Information: J. Mothapo, Tel: (012) 716 1300, E-mail: jonathan.mothapo@moretele.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Performance management, Automation
Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority
Sasseta is looking for a suitably qualified service provider to supply, deliver and deploy an electronic meeting management solution and related portals.
Tender no: RFP/SASSETA/21221005/1
Information: Lebo Hlombe, E-mail: scm04@sasseta.org.za.
Closing date: 18 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Video conferencing, Portals, Electronic meetings
Department of Trade, Industry and Competition
Bids are invited for the renewal of Trend Micro anti-virus licences for a period of three years with software maintenance and support.
Tender no: dtic 02/22-23
Information: Erica Dennis, Tel: (012) 394 5539, E-mail: Edennis@thedtic.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Security, Antivirus, Services, Support and maintenance
Alfred Duma Local Municipality
The KZN municipality requires supply of a standard transfer specification (STS) compliant pre-payment electricity online vending and management system for a period of three years.
Tender no: IATS 2022 2023 07
Information: P Ramsundar, Tel: (036) 637 2231, E-mail: pramsunar@alfredduma.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Vending, Pre-paid, Electricity, Tokens
Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency
The agency is looking for the renewal of Microsoft 365 E3 licences for 165 users.
Tender no: SCMU 01 - 2022/23
Information: Myrtle Esben, Tel: (043) 703 6300, E-mail: esbenm@ecrda.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Productivity
National Research Foundation
The Meerkat Extension project requires supply, delivery and support of the telescope LAN receptor ethernet switches and interconnect over a period of five years.
Tender no: NRF/SARAO SDIG/15/2022-23
Information: Scarre Celliers, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: scelliers@sarao.ac.za.
Closing date: 18 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Hardware, Networking, LAN, Ethernet, Interconnect, Support and maintenance
Senqu Local Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality is advertising for new laptops and IT equipment.
Tender no: 45/2021-2022T
Information: L Booi, Tel: (051) 603 1318, E-mail: booile@senqu.gov.za.
Closing date: 19 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa
NEMISA requires provision of integrated information and communication technology cloud services for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: NEMISA/2022/INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLO
Information: Henson Magumise, Tel: (011) 484 0583, E-mail: hensonm@nemisa.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Cloud computing, Hosting
Development Bank of Southern Africa
The DBSA is looking for a service provider that can implement an integrated spatial information system for the IPP office. KFW work package: kfwwp02.
Tender no: RFP 105/2022
Information: Vusi Kunene, Tel: (011) 313 3518, E-mail: VusiSCM@dbsa.org.
Closing date: 15 Jul 2022
Tags: Software
Bids are invited from service providers wishing to join the technical advisory panel of the Infrastructure Fund for a period five years.
Tender no: RFP131/2022
Information: Vusi Kunene, Tel: (011) 313 3518, E-mail: VusiSCM@dbsa.org.
Closing date: 25 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services
Nkangala District Municipality
The Mpumalanga district wishes to appoint a service provider for provisioning of district-wide ICT disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: 118326
Information: B Nkosi, Tel: (013) 249 2055, E-mail: nkosibs@nkangaladm.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Managed services, Security, Disaster recovery, DRaaS, Disaster recovery-as-a-service
Services Sector Education and Training Authority
Bids are invited to join a panel of approved service providers for the provisioning of ICT professional services, software, licences, related support and maintenance as and when required for Services Seta’s ICT infrastructure.
Tender no: PROC T627
Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: connym@serviceseta.org.za.
Closing date: 21 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Software licensing, Professional services, Support and maintenance
Bids are invited to join a panel of approved service providers for the provisioning of ICT professional services, software, licences, related support and maintenance as and when required for Services Seta’s ICT applications.
Tender no: PROC T628
Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: connym@serviceseta.org.za.
Closing date: 21 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Professional services, Support and maintenance
The authority also wishes to appoint a service provider for the development of a business continuity plan.
Tender no: PROC T624
Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: connym@serviceseta.org.za.
Closing date: 19 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, business continuity, Security
Matatiele Local Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality is calling for the procurement and installation of a traffic management system.
Tender no: MATAT/2022/2023-20
Information: Zolani Matolo, Tel: (039) 737 8263, E-mail: ZMatolo@matatiele.gov.za.
Closing date: 11 Jul 2022
Tags: Software
Nquthu Local Municipality
The KwaZulu-Natal municipality invites proposals for the supply, installation and management of standard transfer specification (STS) compliant prepayment vending system, third-party vending services, kiosk vending services and TID rollover implementation for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: NQULM28/2021-2022
Information: MKG Mahlangu, Tel: (034) 271 6100, E-mail: wsibiya@nquthu.gov.za.
Closing date: 25 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Prepaid, Vending, Electricity, Kiosk, TID, Managed services
African Exploration Mining and Finance Corporation Soc Ltd
AEMFC wishes to establish an information and communication technology (ICT) strategy and architecture advisory/consulting panel for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: AE/VLAK003/2022
Information: Procurement, Tel: (010) 010 6100, E-mail: tender@aemfc.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, IT architecture
Central Energy Fund (Pty) Ltd
The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of SharePoint 2016 and K2 maintenance services over a period 24 months.
Tender no: K2S/06/2022
Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance
Port St Johns Local Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality is re-advertising for the supply and delivery of computers for a period of 18 months when the need arises.
Tender no: RE-PSJLM-CORP-2021/22-18
Information: N Baleni-Gxumisa, Tel: (047) 564 1208, E-mail: nbaleni@psjmunicipality.gov.za.
Closing date: 12 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing
A service provider is sought for ICT infrastructure upgrade for a period of three years (turnkey project) including building of server rooms.
Tender no: PSJLM-CORP-2021/22-28
Information: N Baleni-Gxumisa, Tel: (047) 564 1208, E-mail: nbaleni@psjmunicipality.gov.za.
Closing date: 12 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Servers
South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited
The broadcaster is advertising for the deployment of a cloud-based solution to duplicate, playout and distribute five of SABC’s television channels for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFP/TVO/2022/29
Information: Thandeka, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, Cloud-computing, Streaming
The SABC is looking for the supply and implementation of a travel and expense management system as a once-off project.
Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/22
Information: Lerato Masango, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 11 Jul 2022
Tags: Software
Provision of a customer interaction manager system including maintenance is required for a period of five years.
Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/25
Information: Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 21 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, CRM, Services, Support and maintenance
Ezemvelo KwaZulu-Natal Wildlife
Bids are invited for the development and maintenance of a website and associated services over a three-year period.
Tender no: EKZNW 06/2022/23
Information: Mthokozisi Phoswa, Tel: (033) 845 1733, E-mail: Mthokozisi.phoswa@kznwildife.com.
Closing date: 15 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Software development, websites, Internet, Services
Johannesburg Water
Software maintenance, application, support and professional services is sought for the Labware 8 laboratory information management system for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: JWIT001/22
Information: Amanda Nkomo, Tel: (011) 483 95000, E-mail: amanda.nkomo@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Applications, Support and maintenance, Software development, Professional services
Johannesburg Water is looking for a service provider to implement an information technology (IT) field service management solution, including professional services, hardware devices, software as a service and maintenance and support for the solution for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: JWIT70/19R
Information: John Sangweni, Tel: (011) 688 6575, E-mail: john.sangweni@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 12 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Software-as-a-service, SaaS, Professional services, Hardware
Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of printers and ICT peripherals on an as-and-when required basis for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: JW13/21
Information: Omar Mukhta, Tel: (011) 688 6543, E-mail: omar.mukhta@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 13 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging, Peripherals
Supply and delivery of computer desktops and laptops are also sought on an as-and-when required basis for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: JWIT12/21
Information: Omar Mukhta, Tel: (011) 688 6543, E-mail: omar.mukhta@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 13 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Provision of business support of the human resources SAP Payroll and information system is sought for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: JW021/21CHR
Information: Marna Van Zyl, Tel: (011) 688 1491, E-mail: marna.vanzyle@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 25 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Payroll
The company is looking for a service provider to supply and implement a water prepayment vending system including software licences, maintenance, support and professional services for the system for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: JWIT002/22
Information: John Sangweni, Tel: (011) 688 6575, E-mail: john.sangweni@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 25 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Pre-paid, Vending, Software licensing, Water, Utilities
Supply of software licences for design and CAD drawing software is required for a period of three years.
Tender no: JW14303Information: Nhlanhla Nkosi, Tel: (011) 688 1632, E-mail: nhlanhla.nkosi@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 29 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing
Department of Health, KwaZulu-Natal
Supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of office equipment is sought for various Department of Health institutions in KZN on a three-year contract.
Tender no: ZNB 5700/2022-H
Information: CH Buthelezi, Tel: (033) 815 8356, E-mail: SCM.DemandManagement@kznhealth.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Printing, Imaging, Support and maintenance
Kwadukuza Municipality
Bids are invited for data cleansing.
Tender no: MN 32-2022
Information: C Pereira, Tel: (032) 437 5297, E-mail: chimenep@kwadukuza.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Data, Data cleansing
Mogale City LocalMunicipality
The Gauteng municipality is advertising for the printing and dispatching, e-mailing, uploading online and SMS of monthly account statements for a period of three years.
Tender no: F (R) 10/2022
Information: Nomvuzo Mmemezi, Tel: (011) 951 2083, E-mail: nomvuso.mmemezi@mogalecity.gov.za.
Closing date: 14 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Managed Services, Telecommunications, Printing, Hardware, E-mail, SMS, Internet
Bids are also invited for the appointment of a suitably qualified service provider for the hosting, maintenance and technical support of its website for a period of three years.
Tender no: SMS (CC&CC) 01/2022
Information: Adrian Amod, Tel: (011) 951 2586, E-mail: andrian.amod@mogalecity.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Internet, Hosting, Support and maintenance
The city wishes to set up a panel of registered and experienced service providers to provide general forensic investigation services on an as and when required basis for a period of three years.
Tender no: MMM (IA) 03/2022
Information: Khadija Vahed, Tel: (011) 668 0707, E-mail: khadija.vahed@mogalecity.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Forensics, Security, Consulting
Tenders are invited to join a panel of registered and experienced service providers to provide general information and communication technology (ICT) services on an as and when required basis for a period of three years.
Tender no: MM (IA) 02/2022
Information: Khadija Vahed, Tel: (011) 668 0707, E-mail: khadija.vahed@mogalecity.gov.za.
Closing date: 12 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Managed services, Support and maintenance
Saldanha Bay Municipality
The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the provision of fraud and corruption hotline services for the period 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2025.
Tender no: SBM 36/21/22
Information: M Hermanus, Tel: (022) 701 7111, E-mail: marius.hermanus@sbm.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Contact centre, Call centre
Polokwane Municipality
The Limpopo municipality is re-advertising for a service provider to supply, install and maintain the access control systems and equipment at its premises on an ad-hoc basis for a period of three years.
Tender no: PM06/2021
Information: Phineas Mahlatji, Tel: (015) 023 5642, E-mail: phineasm@polokwane.gov.za.
Closing date: 11 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Access control, Biometrics, Security, Support and maintenance
Kouga Municipality
The municipality requires a service provider for the provision of a prepaid water and electricity vending system that is compliant with the Standard Transfer Specifications (STS) and can integrate to the revenue management system to administratively manage and control water and electricity prepayment from inception until 30 June 2025.
Tender no: 95/2022
Information: J du Toit, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: tenders@kouga.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Vending, Pre-paid, Electricity, STS, Water
Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority
The authority is looking for a service provider to supply and install an access control system with time and attendance for its head office and provincial offices.
Tender no: WRSCM-2022-2023/0002
Information: Dawn Prince, Tel: (012) 622 9500, E-mail: dprince@wrseta.org.za.
Closing date: 14 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Security, Access control, Biometrics, Time and attendance
A service provider is sought that is accredited with SAGE 300 People.
Tender no: WRSCM-2022/2023-0001
Information: Dawn Prince, Tel: (012) 622 9500, E-mail: dprince@wrseta.org.za.
Closing date: 25 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Professional services
Department of Labour
The department wishes to appoint a service provider to provide professional ICT resources to provide support and maintenance to the existing and new systems of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for a period of 24 months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Jul – E-mail: UIFTenders@labour.gov.za.
Tender no: UIF1/2022
Information: Phiwa Makanda, Tel: (012) 337 1679, E-mail: UIFTenders@labour.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Support and maintenance
State Information Technology Agency
Supply and maintenance of network cabling is sought for SAPS for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFB 2563_2022
Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: 080 074 8222, E-mail: tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 11 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance
SITA is advertising for the supply of equipment for the integrated person management (IPM) solution for the South African Police Service (SAPS) for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFB 2582-2022
Information: Mogau Sebothoma, Tel: (012) 482 2006, E-mail: Mogau.Sebothoma@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software
SITA wishes to procure firewalls and licences including maintenance and support for the Department of Science and Innovation for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFB 2592-2022
Information: Andisiwe Kunaka, Tel: (012) 482 3293, E-mail: Andisiwe.Kunaka@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 18 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Software licensing, Support and maintenance
Procurement of electronic data interfacing (EDI) with switching provider to medical aids is also sought for 36 months.
Tender no: RFB 2596_2022
Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: 080 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Electronic data interfacing, EDI, Switching
Preventative and corrective infrastructure maintenance is required for the South African Police Service switching centres and nodal point sites for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFB 2590_2022
Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: 080 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Switching, Support and maintenance
SITA is also advertising for the replacement of the mainframes in the Numerus Data Centre for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: RFB 2584/2022
Information: Shalati Mabunda, Tel: (012) 482 2918, E-mail: Shalati.Mabunda@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Mainframes
North West Housing Corporation
Bids are invited for the development and management of a data management system (application) utilised for land audit and asset verification for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: NWHC 04/2022
Information: Kamogelo Segapo, Tel: (018) 110 0761, E-mail: kbsegapo@nwhc.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Software development, Knowledge management, Data management
Public Protector South Africa
A service provider is sought to supply, deliver, deploy and support the following hardware solutions: storage and servers; backup solution and the configuration of a hyper-v cluster and VM migrations.
Tender no:PPSA 003/2022
Information: Mcathy Ramosibudi, Tel: (012) 366 7014, E-mail: McathyR@pprotect.org.
Closing date: 15 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Hardware, Servers, Storage, Backup, Hyper-v, Support and maintenance
PPSA also wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, deliver, deploy, support and configure Dell network switches.
Tender no: PPSA 004/2022
Information: Mcathy Ramosibudi, Tel: (012) 366 7014, E-mail: McathyR@pprotect.org.
Closing date: 15 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Hardware, Networking, Support and maintenance
Bids are invited for the provision and management of voice and internet data services for a period of three years.
Tender no: PPSA 006/2022
Information: Mcathy Ramosibudi, Tel: (012) 366 7014, E-mail: McathyR@pprotect.org.
Closing date: 15 Jul 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Voice, Data, Internet
KwaZulu-Natal Community Education and Training College
The college is looking for a suitable service provider to provide ICT equipment, furniture and mobile computer laboratories.
Tender no: KZNCETC 01/2022
Information: Nelisiwe Kumalo, Tel: (031) 305 4363, E-mail: NKumalo@kzn.cetc.edu.za.
Closing date: 13 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware
A suitable service provider is sought to supply the college with 50 laptops.
Tender no: KZNCETC 03/2022
Information: Nelisiwe Kumalo, Tel: (031) 305 4363, E-mail: NKumalo@kzn.cetc.edu.za.
Closing date: 20 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Midvaal Local Municipality
The municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of electrical prepaid meters, range extenders and field interrogator units on an as and when required basis from the date of award to 30 June 2025.
Tender no: 8/2/2/361 (2022-2025)
Information: Engineering services official, Tel: (016) 360 7530, E-mail: tenders@midvaal.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, STS, Prepaid, Vending, Smart meters, Electricity
National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications
Bids are invited for the licensing, supply, installation, configuring and support of an integrated regulatory operational solution including support and maintenance for a period of 24 months.
Compulsory briefing: 27 Jun – Online.
Tender no: NRCS 001-2022/2023
Information: Ambition Manabile, Tel: (012) 482 8921, E-mail: ambition.manabile@nrcs.org.za.
Closing date: 12 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance
Central Energy Fund
The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a business performance reporting system and support over a period of 36 months.
Tender no: BPR/06/2022
Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Reporting, Business intelligence, Support and maintenance
National School of Government
The NSG requires provision of printing services for a period of three years.
Tender no: NSG/BID/03/2022/2023
Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6000, E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Printing, Imaging
Petroleum AgencySA
Bids are invited for the provision of virtual desktop infrastructure.
Tender no: PASA-T-2023-03
Information: Sipho Masemola, Tel: (021) 819 7755, E-mail: masemolas@petroleumagencysa.com.
Closing date: 1 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Virtualisation
Transnet National Ports Authority
The authority is advertising for the provision of services for the renewal and support of IBM Spectrum Protect software licences for TNPA’s head office for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: TNPA/2022/04/0317/RFP
Information: Tshegofatso Shaku, Tel: (041) 507 8629, E-mail: Tshegofatso.Shaku@transnet.net.
Closing date: 28 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance
Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mpumalanga
The province requests proposals for the appointment of one or more service providers for development, implementation and maintenance of municipal monitoring and support IT systems for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: CGT/091/22/MP
Information: A Marsh, Tel: (013) 766 1747, E-mail: AMarsh@mpg.gov.za.
Closing date: 27 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance
Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality
Bids are invited for the supply, installation and maintenance of network cabling for 36 months.
Tender no: 1i-4470
Information: Bulelani Koti, Tel: (031) 322 9528, E-mail: bulelani.koti@durban.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance
Professional services are sought for the upgrade, enhancement and hosting of current MILE website.
Tender no: 1Z-2041
Information: Janice Moodley, Tel: (031) 322 4524, E-mail: janice.moodley@durban.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Software, Software development, Hosting, Websites
City of Cape Town
Bids are invited for the supply, installation, maintenance and OEM support of telecommunications network equipment.
Tender no:368G/2021/22
Information: Yandisa Sizamo, Tel: (021) 400 6851, E-mail: yandisa.sizamo@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 12 Jul 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance
Support and provisioning are also sought for telecommunications voice systems.
Tender no: 369S/2021/22
Information: Abubakr Saban, Tel: (021) 400 9045, E-mail: Abubakr.Saban@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 12 Jul 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Voice, Telephony, Services, Support and maintenance
The city is also advertising for internet services.
Tender no: 371S/2021/22
Information: Abubakr Saban, Tel: (021) 400 9045, E-mail: Abubakr.Saban@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 Jul 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP, Internet service provider
A service provider is sought for the implementation of a neighbourhood watch application solution for neighbourhood watches and similar organisations.
Tender no: 380S/2021/22
Information: Aldred Charles, Tel: 083 399 2946, E-mail: Aldred.Charles@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Software development
The metro also requires supply, install and maintenance of a productivity solution.
Compulsory briefing: 14 Jul – Skype Link.
Tender no: 386S/2021/22
Information: CAR Tenders, E-mail: CAR.Tenders@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 10 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Productivity, Support and maintenance
Centlec SOC LTD
The entity is re-advertising for suitable service providers to support and maintain the existing online prepayment vending system for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: Re Advert RFP46/2022
Information: Palesa Makhele, Tel: (051) 412 2753, E-mail: Palesa.makhele@centlec.co.za.
Closing date: 3 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Pre-paid, Vending, Electricity
Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of smart energy meters with their associated communication modems (SIM chip) as detailed in the specification for a period of 36 months. The bidder should also supply and deliver separate communications modem (SIM chip) that will be compatible to the existing meters on Centlec’s network.
Tender no: CD41/2022
Information: Palesa Makhele, Tel: (051) 412 2753, E-mail: Palesa.makhele@centlec.co.za.
Closing date: 18 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, Smart meters, Electricity, Vending, Prepaid, SIM
Eskom
Gas power plant modelling software, subscription licence and user training is sought for five years.
Tender no: MWP1436CX
Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 25 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Training and e-learning, Modelling
Eskom is advertising for provision of Mobility Service Suite maintenance and support.
Tender no: MWP1312CX
Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: mhlongh@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 26 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Mobility, Services, Support and maintenance
The utility wishes to appoint a company authorised and experienced in executing the duties required of a Microsoft Licensing Solution Provider (LSP).
Tender no: MWP1434CX
Information: Nombulelo Wendy Molele, Tel: (011) 800 4824, E-mail: molelew@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 12 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing
Bids are invited for the provision of information security and data analytics training for Group IT for a period of three years on an ‘as and when’ required basis.
Tender no: MWP1432CX
Information: Spha Madondo, Tel: (011) 516 7994, E-mail: madondst@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 14 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Security, Analytics, Training and e-learning
Bids are invited for public key infrastructure (PKI) upgrade, acquisition and implementation of a PKI solution for a duration of five years.
Tender no: MWP1386CX
Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 11 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, PKI, Public key infrastructure
Provision of Maximo level 3 support is required on an as-and-when required basis for a period of five years.
Tender no: MWP1433CX
Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 19 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance
Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality is advertising for the preparation of a GRAP and MSCOA compliant fixed asset register for three years and the installation of MSCOA and GRAP compliant system software.
Tender no: SCM39/06/2022
Information: X Mabele, Tel: (045) 807 2000, E-mail: xmabele@enochmgijima.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Jul 2022
Tags: Software
West Rand District Municipality
The district is looking for a service provider for an integrated financial management system (IFMS) with support and maintenance for a period of five years.
Tender no: WR/CORP/06/22
Information: TH Sebelebele, Tel: (011) 411 5040, E-mail: hsebelebele@wrdm.gov.za.
Closing date: 25 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, ERP, IFMS, Services, Support and maintenance
Competition Commission
The commission wishes to appoint a panel of digital and/or technical and/or IT forensic experts for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: RFB0106/2223
Information: SCM, Tel: (012) 394 3200, E-mail: tenders@compcom.co.za.
Closing date: 25 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Forensics, Digital, Security
Sentech Limited
Bids are invited for the framework agreement for the appointment of service providers into a panel of forensic investigative services for a period of three years.
Tender no: SENT-007-2022-23
Information: Amukelani or Norman, Tel: (011) 471 4400, E-mail: TenderA@sentech.co.za.
Closing date: 26 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Forensics, Security
Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority
The authority is looking for a service provider for the provision of a cloud-based meeting management solution for a period of 60 months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 14 Jul – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: 111/2022/EWSS/CLOUD-BASE/RFB
Information: M Ntemane, Tel: (012) 683 1200, E-mail: tenders02@tcta.co.za.
Closing date: 27 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Video conferencing, Cloud computing
Armscor
A service provider is sought for ISP and remote access services.
Tender no: EICT/2022/09
Information: S Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.
Closing date: 21 Jul 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, Internet service provider, Services, Remote access
Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority
The authority is advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of a cloud-based contact centre management system for a period of 24 months.
Tender no: ADM/2022/006
Information: Tsakani Maluleke, Tel: (012) 003 0686, E-mail: bids@psira.co.za.
Closing date: 18 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Cloud computing, Contact centre, Call centre, Support and maintenance
Request for information
Transnet National Ports Authority
Information is required to enable Transnet to encompass designing, building and implementing a Smart Traffic Management System that will manage the land, air and water traffic across the eight commercial ports; ie, Richard's Bay, Durban, East London, Port Elizabeth, Port Ngqura, Mossel Bay, Cape Town and Saldanha Bay on a single platform and system for a period of 36 months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 11 Jul – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: TNPA/2022/06/0487/5061/RFI
Information: Tshegofatso Shaku, Tel: (041) 507 8629, E-mail: Tshegofatso.Shaku@transnet.net.
Closing date: 1 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Software development, Services
Eskom
The utility is requesting information for the implementation of the Distribution Commercial Energy Trading System (Dx CET).
Tender no: MWP1422DX
Information: Ntombifuthi Khumalo, Tel: (011) 800 6307, E-mail: khumalln@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Trading