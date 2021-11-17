Altron Arrow enters distribution deal with Teltonika Networks

Altron Arrow and Teltonika Networks have signed a partnership for Altron Arrow to distribute Teltonika Networks’ products in Sub-Saharan Africa. This will help Altron Arrow to bring an even wider range of professional network connectivity equipment to this region.

Teltonika Networks is known for its long-term experience, research and development of industrial network devices for IOT and M2M communication. “We are very excited to work with Teltonika Networks,” said Renato Martins, Managing Director, Altron Arrow. “Teaming up with Teltonika Networks will enable us to provide products and solutions for the most complex areas of Industry 4.0, smart cities and green energy in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

This agreement underscores Altron Arrow’s commitment to responding quickly and flexibly to local market needs and changes, while ensuring reliability, security and ease of use.

To find out more, contact: Gyula Wendler on gwendler@arrow.altech.co.za