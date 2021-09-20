YouTube hunts for content creators in SA, Nigeria

Online video-sharing and social media platform YouTube is inviting content creators from SA and Nigeria to be part of this year’s edition of YouTube NextUp SSA.

The programme is a crash course for content creators, where they will learn about video production, get to know the ins-and-outs of building a top-class YouTube channel, and also learn how to use high-quality equipment.

Local creators and those from Nigeria have until 8 October to register for the five-day virtual event, which is scheduled for November.

To qualify, potential participants must have a channel with 10 000 to 100 000 subscribers, the account must be in good standing and the content creator must have uploaded at least three videos to the channel in the last 90 days.

YouTube says: “The event consists of intensive classes in production, editing, audience development; designed by production experts, popular creators and content specialists plus recording opportunities.”

Participants will also take part in educational workshops and talks designed by YouTube content creators and experts in various subjects.

Successful candidates will receive production equipment valued at $1 000 (R15 000) and will get a minimum of three months of continuous support from the platform’s content team.

The platform has a growing community of local creators, which now stand at over two million.

In August, YouTube announced it had paid more than $30 billion to creators and media companies over the last three years through the YouTube Partner Programme.