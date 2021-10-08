Woolworths seeks new talent to build digital services

Retailer Woolworths is on the market for talent that will help the company build new digital services.

Woolworths, which is accelerating its investment in enhancing its digital platforms, is seeking to recruit more than 100 specialists to take the company’s digital strategy forward.

The talent required includes product management, user experience and user interface design expertise, Scrum masters, as well as technical and design leads.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, there has been a massive shift to online shopping and retailers are ramping up their digital transformation plans.

“Over the last three years, we have invested more than R1 billion in our digital capabilities in South Africa, providing new and innovative experiences that meet evolving customer needs and that differentiate us in the market. We’re now accelerating this investment to support the exponential growth of our digital channels. We’ve adapted the way we’re structured to ensure we can innovate at speed and scale,” says Liz Hillock, head of online and mobile.

“Being a truly omni-channel retailer requires deep business integration and not the creation of more tech silos. With our new digital product management structure already in place, integrated into our business, and with cross-functional teamwork at its core, it’s incredibly exciting to see the progress and agility of this new way of working.”

According to Hillock, the company’s vision is that of being a connected, omni-channel retailer that delivers for its clients.

“Adopting a new operating model and agile working style allows us to truly listen to customers, respond to change, and deliver much quicker. We’re experimenting, learning and iterating to ensure we constantly optimise our services, while exploring and utilising the latest technologies and services.

“We are now looking for the best, most curious minds in the country to join us on this journey to build Woolworths quality digital services.”