Commvault appoints Lena Halbourian as Senior Head of Marketing Middle East, Turkey & Africa

Lena Halbourian.

Commvault, a recognised global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, has appointed Lena Halbourian as Senior Head of Marketing Middle East, Turkey & Africa (META). Halbourian will be based in Dubai and work with Commvault's senior leadership team across the META region.

Halbourian brings more than 16 years of experience having held roles at a number of high-profile companies in the region including Citrix, IBM and Hewlett Packard. Her roles have involved providing highly strategic and tactical leadership on marketing strategy architecture, development, implementation as well as monitoring and controlling of the local Middle East regional marketing activities within the technology sector.

She commented: "Commvault is one of the leading data backup and recovery enterprises globally with a strong presence across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa and I look forward to bringing years of experience to the organisation. With the continued rise in digital transformation and need for cutting-edge cloud solutions, Commvault is helping a range of businesses and companies in the region to become more efficient, scalable and flexible in how they manage data. I am excited to be working with the senior leadership team to bring effective marketing campaigns and an overall strategy that will bring results and positive impact to both Commvault and its customers."

Commvault has an extensive customer community across the region, including Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality in UAE, as well as leading players in regional telco, finance, government and educations sectors, including Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and Jeddah University in KSA, Garanti Bank and DenizBank in Turkey, Emirates Steel in the UAE and Blue Label Telecoms in South Africa.

Commvault recently announced the expansion of its Metallic software as a service (SaaS) portfolio and a new unified Intelligent Data Services Platform designed to meet organisations' growing demand to intelligently manage their most critical asset – their data.

Commvault's new Intelligent Data Services Platform leverages all parts of Commvault's existing portfolio via a broad set of delivery models that vary from software subscription, an integrated appliance, partner-managed, to increasingly SaaS – a critical differentiator in the market. This platform includes the following set of services: Data management and protection, data security, data compliance and governance, data transformation and data insights. The new Intelligent Data Services provide comprehensive, end-to-end storage and workload support regardless of where they reside.