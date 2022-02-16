Sure way for SMEs to stay secure

There can be little doubt about the importance of security in today’s digitised world, and while enterprises are key targets for cyber crime, they also have large security departments. Thus, criminals are increasingly turning their sights on the small and medium business (SME) sector, where security measures may sometimes be lacking.

Understanding that these SMEs may not have the budget necessary for comprehensive security measures, but nonetheless still require complete protection, HP has developed its HP Sure family.

Designed to protect an SME user’s laptop from malware, browser-based attacks and untrusted documents and files, it also offers protection at the firmware level, through a series of security features under the ‘Sure’ umbrella, most of which come free with the device and are designed with the SME customer in mind.

Key is the HP Sure Start option, which ensures the device runs properly each time it is booted up. As the BIOS is the blueprint for booting up a computer, Sure Start technology automatically and constantly makes sure there are no compromised BIOS files. Should one be identified, the device automatically restarts using a clean copy of the BIOS.

Essentially what this means for the SME customer is that downtime is reduced and productivity is improved.

The second offering in the range is HP SureSense, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to help it identify malware and viruses attempting to infiltrate the device. Working as a background operation, it is continuously looking for new types of threats or viruses.

Complementing this is HP Sure Click, which ensures the endpoint device can shrug off browser-borne attacks, as malware is blocked from accessing documents, enterprise intranets and even other websites, and is automatically erased when the tab is closed.

The importance of this, particularly for SMEs, is highlighted by the fact that according to Symantec, one in 13 web requests leads to the introduction of malware, by tricking users into downloading and opening malicious documents. However, with Sure Click, should you accidentally click on something that's malicious, it immediately warns you of the danger.

Furthermore, it extends protection beyond the browser, offering safe viewing for PDFs and allowing you to open unfamiliar files in an environment protected by the same hardware-enforced isolation that quarantines suspicious websites.

The final security aspect offered by the Sure range is that of Sure View, and again should appeal particularly to the SME market, where remote working is an accepted part of doing business.

Sure View avoids the challenge of a criminal simply looking over your shoulder while you work in a public place and reading private information off the screen. What the feature does, at the click of a button, is it makes the view become more opaque, thanks to a light-controlling film built into the screen. This combination of critical security measures in an SME-focused product is perfect for working in today’s digital world.

After all, today data is considered the new oil, which means keeping your information secure has become more imperative than ever. For SMEs that do not have the vast resources of an enterprise, the HP Sure family of security solutions will work to keep your laptop secure from cyber criminals at all times, thereby freeing you up to focus on growing your business.