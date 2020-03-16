BLI recognises five TASKalfa devices as “reliable” and “highly recommended” as Kyocera maintains focus on quality products

The printing industry has once again recognised the role of Kyocera Document Solutions as a sector leader, with the Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab (BLI) judging five multifunctional printing devices as “reliable” and “highly recommended”. A firm commitment to consistent quality continues to reap rewards for Kyocera.

The five devices in question, all of which are available in South Africa, pertain to the TASKalfa range of printers (2553ci, 3253ci, 4053ci, 6003i, 6053ci), which were tested in Buyers Lab’s US test lab. Buyers Lab’s daily test usage is designed to replicate real-world use over an eight-hour workday, and includes a mix of various-size documents, simplex and duplex modes, and a mix of short, moderate and long run lengths, as well as on/off cycles, throughout the day.

In the case of Kyocera, one of the world’s leading providers of document solutions, the products passed with flying colours, proving to be “highly reliable” and “a strong choice overall”. All five multifunctional printers scored 10 out of 10 in terms of reliability and nine out of 10 in terms of security. The results demonstrate the reliability of the products in a number of aspects that ensure products from across the brand’s range are able to stand the test of time and still produce high-quality results, while ensuring optimal security.

The devices excelled in several areas such as scan and copy speeds; above-average maximum paper capacity; and reliable, high-quality output. Furthermore, these devices were distinguished for their easy-to-use Web user interfaces; Kyocera’s HyPAS Platform, which enables users to connect to specialised and embedded applications; and the ability to print from anywhere with mobile printing support for both Android and Apple devices.

“We are delighted to have received this recognition from Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab. Our TASKalfa range has been designed with reliability and data security at its core so that our customers can enjoy maximum uptime and consistent quality. This acknowledgement is a reward for our commitment to continuous innovation in order to provide our customers with the best possible products and services,” said, Greg Griffith – Hardware Product Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

“Our intelligent TASKalfa range moves companies toward digital transformation faster as they have been designed to enable the digital workplace. Customers who are working towards digital transformation, shouldn’t ignore the role an intelligent multifunctional device can play,” says Griffith.

BLI’s recognition represents a strong start to 2020 for Kyocera and helps to solidify its position as an industry leader in both the Colour and Black & White Copier MFP segment. As Kyocera’s founder Kazuo Inamori once said: “When we aim high, we are able to focus our energy toward that goal. This is the key to success.” This philosophy continues to be ever-present in every part of Kyocera’s business, where the company strives for excellence from initial design and production to customer service.