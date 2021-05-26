Nelson Mandela University keeps new generation connected

Nelson Mandela University is a new generation comprehensive university distinguished by a wide range of study options and access routes open to students.

The university's vision is to be a dynamic African university recognised for its leadership in generating cutting-edge knowledge for a sustainable future.

Nelson Mandela University has over 28 000 students. Out of this number, about 1 400 are international students from more than 60 countries around the world. The university offers 474 programmes across seven faculties, with career choices in more than 130 broad fields.

With student success at the heart of Nelson Mandela University’s mission, the institution wished to connect about 100 off-campus residences to its main core network. Comsol successfully rolled out phases one and two of the network from 2019. NMU's goal was to connect 55 sites across Port Elizabeth onto the bespoke NMU wireless network. Using the latest wireless technologies, Comsol built a robust ring to ensure connectivity around the network campus, allowing students to stay connected at all times, especially as the university moved to remote learning due to COVID-19.

Our technical and design teams applied their logic of making the network “future-proof” by providing scalable plans and a network to provide speeds of up to 1 000mbps. The network is resilient and organic, allowing for easy additions and changes to be made to suit NMU's requirements and needs. This proactive, forward-thinking approach is of paramount importance when considering budgets and avoiding unnecessary rip-and-replace interventions.

"We promote, recognise and reward excellence in our teaching, learning, research, engagement and service delivery. We provide a supportive and affirming environment that enables students and staff to reach their full potential. To provide and sustain enabling systems and infrastructure that promote an exceptional experience for students, staff and key stakeholders." – Dr Samuel Bosire

Comsol, keeping universities connected.

