Four things you need to know about domain names

Understanding domain names is an important first step to making your mark on the Internet. Think of domain names as a way to simplify navigating around the Internet. Each domain name is associated with an IP address, which is how people find your Web site on the Internet. In essence, a domain name is your Web site’s address.

Web hosting, on the other hand, is the rented space on a server, allocated to your Web site, where all your Web site files are stored. Your domain name points to your Web site. So what do you need to know about domain names? Here’s an in-depth article on xneelo Insights – we’ve summarised a few key points below.

Domain name extensions

Each domain name ends with an extension. For example, in ‘xneelo.co.za’, the .co.za is the domain extension. Some extensions are not available to everyone and are reserved for certain bodies like universities (.ac.za) or government (.gov) or only specific countries (.co.uk). View the domain extensions you’re able to host with xneelo here.

Choosing a domain name

Good thought needs to go into choosing the right domain name. It represents your company and is often the first interaction customers have with your brand. It’s important that your chosen domain name is professional and memorable. You want to choose something simple enough for your customers to remember, and easy to spell.

Registering a domain name

Once you’ve decided on a domain name, you’ll need to determine if it’s available to register. Registering a domain name is easy with xneelo’s domain search. Simply type in the domain name and press ‘search’. If the domain name is available, you can sign up or log in to your control panel (existing customers) to complete the registration process. If your domain name isn’t available, there are a few options – this article explains what you can do.

Transferring your domain name

Perhaps you already have a domain name registered elsewhere and you’d like to transfer it to xneelo. Transferring your domain is fairly simple; however, it will require a bit of preparation to ensure a seamless process. Before you submit a transfer request from one hosting provider to another, be sure to check that they do support the domain extension you’re looking to transfer.

If you’re looking for more detail on domain names, check out the full article on xneelo. Ready to take the first step and find the perfect domain name? Register your domain name here or contact us for further assistance.