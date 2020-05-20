ICT tenders: Health departments to the forefront

Government procurement is slowly returning to work as South Africa continues to operate under stringent lockdown measures.

Unsurprisingly this week's National Tender Bulletin reveals that those working for health departments are most active. This results in a single new advertisement from the national department, while provincial departments contribute two cancellations and a single award.

The Office of the Pension Funds Adjudicator and South African Revenue Service add two more cancellations while the Gautrain Management Agency has awarded a R2.5 million security system upgrade to Dimension Data Advanced Infrastructure.

New tenders

Department of Health

A service provider is sought for the continued development and enhancement of the functionality of the existing ideal health facility Web-based information systems for a period of three years.

Tender no: NDOH 01/ 2020-2021

Information: E-mail: tenders@health.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Jun 2020

Tags: Software, Software development, Internet

Cancellations

Office of the Pension Funds Adjudicator

ICT infrastructure upgrade.

Tender no: OPFA/ ICT/ 062019

South African Revenue Service

Appointment of service providers for information technology and related courses (online training delivery).

Tender no: RFP 67/ 2018 (B)

Department of Health, KwaZulu-Natal

Procurement of data, telephony system and electrical power skirting for the Iris Marwick building at Townhill hospital complex: once off.

Tender no: ZNB 9739/ 2019- H

Department of Health, Western Cape

To procure a management administration system (MAS) for the five campuses for the Western Cape Government Department of Health for a three year period.

Tender no: WCGHSC0206/ 2019

Results

Gautrain Management Agency

Provision of upgrade and integration of existing GMA office security systems: CCTV and biometric access control.

Tender no: GMA/ 007/ 19

Successful bidder: Dimension Data Advanced Infrastructure (Pty) Ltd

Value: R2 497 165

Department of Health, Western Cape

Support and maintenance of video conferencing equipment at various sites in the Western Cape Government, Department of Health for a three-year period.

Tender no: WCGHSC0234/2019

Successful bidder: Omega Digital Services (Pty) Ltd

Value: R4 192 486