Free webinar: Adobe Sign business productivity overview

Learning Curve would like to invite you to our Adobe Sign webinar, presented by Carla Ralph. Speed business transactions from start to finish with electronic signatures from Adobe Sign. It's the easiest way to automate document workflows - on the Web, on the phone or inside your favourite application.

In this free webinar, we will walk you through the following:

Ease of use for documents to be routed for approval using Adobe Sign

No printing or scanning required

The ability for an approver to sign a document using their mobile device

Availability of a complete audit trail once a document is approved

Date and time: Friday, 15 May, 10h00

Duration: 30 minutes with time allocated for Q&A

For queries, please contact info@learningcurve.co.za

Register now.