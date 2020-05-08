Free webinar: Adobe Sign business productivity overview
Adobe Sign is your fastest way to the dotted line.
Learning Curve would like to invite you to our Adobe Sign webinar, presented by Carla Ralph. Speed business transactions from start to finish with electronic signatures from Adobe Sign. It's the easiest way to automate document workflows - on the Web, on the phone or inside your favourite application.
In this free webinar, we will walk you through the following:
- Ease of use for documents to be routed for approval using Adobe Sign
- No printing or scanning required
- The ability for an approver to sign a document using their mobile device
- Availability of a complete audit trail once a document is approved
Date and time: Friday, 15 May, 10h00
Duration: 30 minutes with time allocated for Q&A
For queries, please contact info@learningcurve.co.za