eBook: 2023 Edge Advantage Report regional perspective: MEA

Secure, grow and excel with edge as a service.
Issued by Dimension Data
Johannesburg, 15 Jun 2023
NTT, a leading IT infrastructure and services company and parent company of Dimension Data, launched its Edge Advantage Report, which found that more than two-thirds (78%) of enterprises investing in edge are solving real-world business challenges and eight out of 10 organisations expect their dependency on third-party edge services to grow over the next two years.

The report looks into the infrastructure capabilities, an industry view behind edge adoption, the complex environments in navigating the adoption of edge and next-generation technologies and the journey to the edge.

Click below to download the report to find NTT's outlined guide with suggested starting points and pathways for organisations to consider before embarking on their edge journey. 

