eBook: 2023 Edge Advantage Report regional perspective: MEA

NTT, a leading IT infrastructure and services company and parent company of Dimension Data, launched its Edge Advantage Report, which found that more than two-thirds (78%) of enterprises investing in edge are solving real-world business challenges and eight out of 10 organisations expect their dependency on third-party edge services to grow over the next two years.

The report looks into the infrastructure capabilities, an industry view behind edge adoption, the complex environments in navigating the adoption of edge and next-generation technologies and the journey to the edge.

