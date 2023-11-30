BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
White paper: Enterprise network traffic management

Issued by ITR Technology
Johannesburg, 30 Nov 2023
Enterprise network traffic management
Enterprise network traffic management

This paper highlights the importance of having an enterprise-wide network traffic analysis tool in today's global enterprise. By harnessing the data contained in flow exports (NetFlow, sFlow, CFlow, J-Flow, NetStream and IPFIX) from routers and switches, you can get deep insights into your network traffic, including the who, what and why of bandwidth usage.

This information is vital for IT heads to make the right strategic decisions that can benefit the whole organisation. This paper discusses the advantages of deploying a flow-based software solution that uses distributed collection.

Unlike the hardware, which uses probe-based monitoring, a flow-based software solution requires less investment, is easy to install and delivers value in a matter of hours. Download your free copy now.

Should you wish to explore ManageEngine Netflow Analyzer, please get in touch with lucy@itrtech.africa

