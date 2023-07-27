Improve your ERP – and work on your golf swing at the same time

Accelerating Digital Transformation.

Traditional ERP systems could be holding your organisation back from making the most of the digital acceleration opportunity. Aiming to help local organisations discover new ways to improve ERP and fast track transformation, international firm Navayuga Infotech will host an executive forum and golf day at the renowned Eagle Canyon Golf Estate, in Honeydew, on 25 August.

Targeting decision-makers in charge of digital transformation, this one-day event will outline how no-code ERP applications can help you create a more agile, responsive and customised organisation. Discover the history of Navayuga Infotech and the benefits of its powerful Quixy advanced no-code, low-code platform to automate business processes and workflows and build simple to complex enterprise-grade applications up to 10 times faster than the traditional approach.

You’ll also hear an inspirational message from former Springbok and Bulls fly-half Morné Steyn, known for his exceptional goal kicking abilities.

Following a morning of thought-provoking talks and networking, delegates will wrap up their work week with a relaxing lunch and a round of golf at Eagle Canyon’s top rated 18-hole golf course. Whether you consider yourself a pro golfer or not, here’s an opportunity to engage with your peers and take in some fresh air at this unique Links golf course.

If you are a digital transformation decision-maker, such as a Chief Experience Officer, CIO, CDO or Chief Innovation Officer, register now to attend this exclusive executive forum!