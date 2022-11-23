ITWeb announces speaker line-up for BI Summit 2023

Jordan Morrow, known as the "Godfather of Data Literacy", will deliver the opening keynote at the ITWeb Business Intelligence Summit 2023, to be held from 7 to 9 March at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton.

Two more renowned international keynote speakers have been confirmed – Peter Aiken, president, DAMA International (US); and Stephanie Boustany, research and programme analyst, Knowledge Project, UNDP (Dubai).

The rest of the 2023 BI Summit programme is no less impressive, featuring over 30 senior data, BI, analytics, data science and AI experts from across a wide range of industries.

“ITWeb Business Intelligence Summit, now in its 18th year, will provide a platform for more than 300 attendees from 150 organisations, to meet, network, share knowledge and hear about the latest technologies, solutions and trends,” says Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb.

Some of the highlights of the programme include:

A panel discussion on data leadership, with Maritza Curry , head of data at RCS , Nollie Maoto , executive head of BI and data science, planning and monitoring at FNB , Matthew Bernath , head of data ecosystems at ShopriteX , and Claire Tolmay , head of analytics at Games Global .

, head of data at , , executive head of BI and data science, planning and monitoring at , , head of data ecosystems at , and , head of analytics at . Eugene Ras , CDO, Distell will explain how to scale, accelerate and deploy D&A in a business.

, CDO, will explain how to scale, accelerate and deploy D&A in a business. A panel discussion on how to implement best practice in data privacy and protection, led by Siobhain O'Mahony, CEO and co-founder, and Janine West , data privacy manager at Marco Polo Advisory , as well as Ntombhana Ntsanwisi , data privacy and protection manager at the Standard Bank Group .

, data privacy manager at , as well as , data privacy and protection manager at the . Raymond Mahlangu , CDO: group data platforms and services, Sanlam , will discuss the benefits of a data ecosystem.

, CDO: group data platforms and services, , will discuss the benefits of a data ecosystem. A track focusing on next-generation data architecture will include Caroline Herron, enterprise data architect at Capitec Bank, Sivuyise Ndzendze, data engineering lead at Sasol , and Zjaen Coetzee, head of data insights management at Telkom .

and Zjaen Coetzee, head of data insights management at . A fireside chat on the skills that are needed for the future data economy, with Jay Naidoo , development manager: BI solutions at Santam , and Milka Madahana , lecturer, Wits University, also promises to be a ‘must attend’ on the day.

, development manager: BI solutions at , and , lecturer, also promises to be a ‘must attend’ on the day. Another track focusing on the evolution of analytics, will feature BI Summit favourite Donald Farmer , principal at Treehive Analytics (US).

, principal at (US). Jackson Akor , a faculty member of the Entrepreneurship Degree Programme at the African Leadership University in Nigeria, will delve into data literacy as the key to embedding a data culture within the organisation.

, a faculty member of the Entrepreneurship Degree Programme at the in Nigeria, will delve into data literacy as the key to embedding a data culture within the organisation. Finally, a track focusing on AI, machine learning and data science, will include Chris van Niekerk, lead data scientist at Distell, Virginia Blaser, CEO of Voxcroft Analytics and Dino Bernicchi, an AI strategy consultant.

