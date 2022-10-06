Intelligent, intuitive computing – new Dell Precision 5570, Dell Precision 3660 Tower

Official Dell EMC distributor, Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has announced the immediate and anticipated availability of the new Dell Precision 5570 laptop and the Dell Precision 3660 Tower.

Both models are packed with myriad new features and enhancement. The Precision 5570 includes AI-based intelligent software, (RTX A2000) mobile workstation graphics cards and ExpressCharge for optimised battery usage.

The Dell Precision 5570 features a 15-inch display available in multiple configurations such as full high-definition (FHD+), non-touch and WLED UHD+ touch.

The Dell Precision 3660 Tower is a 3000 model with the performance ability to run VR and AI workloads. Significantly, the Precision 3660 features PCIe Gen 5 slots for Video, which makes it future ready for AMD and NVIDIA’s enormous graphics cards.

The Dell Precision 3660 Tower also features a liquid cooling option, which keeps noise levels to minimum, plus it has new front-accessible bays for convenient and secure removable storage options.

“The Dell Precision 5570 laptop and the Dell Precision 3660 Tower re-emphasise Dell’s commitment to not only providing the newest in computing advancements, but also future-proofing its partners' and end-users' investment in these exceptional devices," says George Lodewick, Dell EMC Desktop & Notebook Specialist at DCC.

The Dell Precision 5570 features include:

Dell Optimiser AI-based optimisation software learns and responds to the way the notebook works. It is designed to automatically improve application performance, battery run-time, audio settings and privacy – all in the background.

ISV certifications

MIL-STD tested

Long battery life with up to six-cell battery

Proximity sensor

Chassis intrusion sensor

Intelligent performance

Up to Intel Core i9, 14 Core (6P + 8E) (45W), vPro options, up to 8GB NVIDIA RTX A2000 graphics, Gen4 M.2 SSD (4TB), RAID support, up to 64GB of 4800MHz DDR5 memory

Thunderbolt 4 (with powering)

Type C USB 4

Advanced thermals

