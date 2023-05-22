Stay on top of your game with Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo 30a 27 AIO

Official distributor, Drive Control Corporation (DCC), has announced the immediate availability of the Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo 30a 27, a powerful business all-in-one desktop, powered with the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 U-Series.

With powerful processing, integrated graphics and a lot of memory and storage, the ThinkCentre Neo 30a 27 can handle intensive tasks, from number-crunching to hi-res design and video editing.

The ThinkCentre Neo 30a 27 is designed to be productive and creative. The desktop offers the following:

The 27-inch FHD almost-borderless display provides clarity and a stunning array of colours, brightness and 90% screen-to-body ratio, with 60Hz refresh rates.

Combines Intel UHD and Intel Iris Xe for responsiveness and memory-intensive data application.

Up to 16GB DDR4 memory and 1TB SSD storage to boot faster and allow the modern workforce the ability to work efficiently with more storage space.

“The Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo 30a 27 is a joy to work with. With smart features such as Lenovo Vantage, this all-in-one PC is ready to go right out of the box. It's also easy to manage, update and secure,” says Samantha Cook, Lenovo Computing Product Specialist at DCC.

Lastly, the ThinkCentre Neo 30a 27 is built with security in mind. It is fully compliant with ThinkShield, a customisable hardware and software security platform designed to thwart criminal activity.

It also comes with Lenovo’s firmware Trusted Platform Module (fTPM), which encrypts data and passwords.