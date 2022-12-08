Telkom’s new 5G data packages take on telco rivals

Local telco Telkom has introduced 5G data plans as a wireless broadband service offering for the home and office.

According to a statement, the plans are only available in selected Telkom 5G broadband network coverage areas around SA.

Telkom became the latest telco to step into SA’s increasingly growing 5G market, launching the fifth-generation technology in partnership with Huawei in October.

The operator says over the past 24 months, it has been meticulously building its 5G network capacity in preparation for the national rollout of its 5G network – an ultra-speed, superior internet connection that supersedes the previous LTE and 4G connections.

“While it might appear that we haven’t been aggressive in our 5G rollout, we have quietly been gearing up to offer the most 5G-ready network in South Africa,” stated Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom Consumer Business, at the official launch event.

“We already have the largest fibre network in the country, and with the recent allocation of the all-important sub-1GHz frequency spectrum, we are well-positioned to become an enabler of a connected society, so that all South Africans can be a part of the digital ecosystem.”

Telkom says the 5G internet data plans are available on 24- and 36-month postpaid and top-up contracts for customers within the 5G broadband indoor coverage zone. For areas with indoor coverage, customers will receive a SIM card and 5G router.

Those customers within the outdoor coverage zone will receive a SIM card, a 5G router and Mesh WiFi that will be professionally installed outside the home or office, to enhance the indoor experience, says the company.

The entry-level indoor 24-month contract offers 50Mbps data with a router for R979 per month and a R99 once-off activation cost, while the entry-level outdoor 24-month contract offers 50Mbps, a router, Mesh WiFi and outdoor installation for R1 167 per month for 24 months.

MTN, Vodacom and mobile data-only network operator Rain also offer uncapped 5G internet packages at varying speeds and prices.

In September 2019, Rain became the first telco to activate a commercial 5G network in Africa.

In May 2020, Vodacom went live with its 5G mobile network in three cities – Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town. In June 2020, MTN launched its own 5G network, going live with 100 sites.

Telkom says its primary focus is to provide superfast 5G fixed wireless access solutions, and thereafter, supplement the services with a suitable mobile proposition as the demand for mobile 5G increases.