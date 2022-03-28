GraniteWMS grows US footprint with additional sites in USA

Despite the tough global conditions for the supply chain industry, GraniteWMS has seen exceptional growth over the last year, with new sites going live in New York, New Jersey, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

GraniteWMS provides a flexible and robust warehouse management system that is easy to use and install. Specifically designed for the mid-market business need, GraniteWMS is improving efficiency and accuracy in a number of warehouses, distribution centres and manufacturers.

"Our customers are generally well-established, privately owned businesses," says Craig Collins, CEO of GraniteWMS. "They use sound business practices and great service to provide products to a loyal customer base.

"They have typically been in warehousing a long time and have weathered not only these last few difficult years, but any number of business upheavals. Because of this, we know that we can’t come in and tell them how to do things. Instead, we focus on listening to them, discovering what they need and seeing how our solution can make their company even better."

One such customer in Brooklyn, New York is a distributor of consumer goods. GraniteWMS improved their receiving process dramatically, reducing the time from delivery of stock to sale of that stock from 48 hours to under 24 hours with the same receiving team. This single improvement resulted in a five times return on investment, not even taking into account the subsequent improvement in order fill rates and customer satisfaction.

The flexibility of GraniteWMS allows clients to continue working the way they want to, while still seeing great improvements in their end-to-end warehouse management. GraniteWMS can be used as a standalone system or integrate into an existing ERP system, and with the GraniteWMS team managing the entire set-up and go live, as well as staff training, it is a simple and fast system to implement.

"After two weeks of configuration and set-up and two weeks onsite, the system can be and running," said Collins. "All subsequent support can be provided remotely, with under four-hour response times."

