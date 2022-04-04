Proposed EU Digital Markets Act finalised

The international ICT market was dominated last month by the proposed EU Digital Markets Act, Thoma Bravo’s proposed $10.7 billion acquisition of Anaplan and Microsoft’s completion of its $19.7 billion acquisition of Nuance Communications.

Key local news

Capital Appreciation spent R48.68 million to acquire the Responsive Technology Group, a digital solutions group that designs and develops digital applications with clients across SA, the US, Europe and the UK.

Metrofile bought IronTree Internet Services, which provides data management services, including cloud backup, disaster recovery and specialised server hosting in a private cloud.

Acumen Software, the asset and resource management firm that created the My Smart City platform, purchased 25% of commerce platform provider Kinektek.

Altron has sold its Xerox agency, Altron Document Solutions, to Xerotech, a subsidiary of Bi-Africa Investment Holdings.

EOH Mthombo has entered into a share purchase agreement to dispose of Hoonar Tekwurks Consulting, Managed Integrity Evaluation, Xpert Decision Systems and Zenaptix to Bachique 842 (R417 million).

Facebook’s parent company Meta is facing prosecution in SA for allegedly abusing its market dominance.

Yoco, an African payments and software company, has acquired Nona Digital, a fintech and Web3 software development agency.

The appointment of Rian Schoeman as MD of LAWtrust.

The deaths of Jacques Malherbe, CTO of the Axiz Group, and Denis Smit, a director of BMI-T.

Key African news

Paratus Telecommunications acquired Broadband Botswana Internet, the provider of a range of network and data management solutions and services.

Société Générale announced the closure of its mobile money solution YUP in Africa.

An undersea cable connecting China to Europe and Africa has landed in Kenya and a subsea cable owned by Google has arrived in Togo.

Naspers’s PayU and Egypt’s largest bank have invested in Lucky, a fintech start-up.

The appointment of Damian Skendrovic as CEO for EMEA at Logicalis.

Key international news

Accenture acquired Spain-based Alfa Consulting, a consultancy that specialises in operations strategy in capital-intensive industries. It has also agreed to acquire digital engineering and operational technology capabilities from Trancom ITS, a Japanese logistics technology services provider, and it has invested in Inrupt, an enterprise software company focused on putting online personal data back in the power of users while also reinventing how businesses and governments manage digital data.

Ahead bought vCore Technology Partners, a provider of customised IT solutions and services.

UK-based Alphawave IP Group purchased the entire OpenFive business unit from SiFive, the founder and leader of RISC-V computing.

Apple acquired UK-based Credit Kudos, a credit scoring start-up.

UK-based BCM One bought the assets of Flowroute, a provider of cloud-based communication services and technology.

UK-based BCN Group purchased Public View, an application and analytics business.

Celonis, a software start-up, acquired Process Analytics Factory, which focuses on process mining software using Microsoft applications ($100 million).

Converge Technology Solutions bought 1CRM Systems, which specialises in cloud software solutions that equip SMEs with integrated business information while improving their cost model and streamlining their internal business processes. It also purchased Creative Breakthroughs, a cyber security solutions provider, and it has formed a definitive agreement to acquire Interdynamix, a next-generation systems integrator focused on business, engineering and innovation.

CPSI purchased Healthcare Resource Group, a leading provider of customised revenue cycle management solutions and consulting services that enable hospitals and clinics to improve efficiency, profitability and patient satisfaction.

CRA International acquired Welch Consulting, a provider of consulting and testifying services to the labour and employment community.

Epic Games bought Bandcamp, an indie music haven.

Equifax purchased Data-Crédito, the largest consumer credit reporting agency in the Dominican Republic and four data centres from Entel ($705 million).

Fastly acquired Fanout, a platform that makes it easy to build and scale real-time and streaming APIs such as live chat support, e-commerce, video streaming, gaming and collaborative editing.

The Focus Group, a business services technology provider, bought Evad, a UK-based communications specialist.

Canada-based Fresche Solutions purchased Trinity Guard, a company specialising in security, auditing and detection software and services.

Google acquired Raxium, a start-up focused on developing microLED displays for AR and VR applications.

ICS, a provider of IT managed services, bought Unified Networking Solutions, a provider of IT products and services.

IDT purchased Leaf Global Fintech Corporation, an award-winning provider of digital wallet services in emerging markets.

InterVision acquired Virtuosity Consulting, a software development company that has its software development centres in India.

The Information Services Group bought Agreemint, an automated contracting solution provider.

Mitek purchased HooYu, the UK’s leading KYC (know your customer) technology pioneer.

Motorola Solutions acquired UK-based Ava Security, a global provider of cloud-native video security and analytics, and TETRA Ireland Communications, provider of Ireland’s National Digital Radio Service.

NCR bought fintech intellectual property for Open Banking from Spoke Technologies.

Net2phone, a communications as a service provider and subsidiary of IDT, purchased Integra CCS, a contact centre as a service provider.

Netcore Cloud paid $100 million for a 90% stake in Unbxd, a search personalisation company.

Netrix acquired Argentina-based Edrans, a cloud-focused solution provider.

NielsenIQ bought ciValue, a SaaS vendor of choice for retailers globally that powers loyalty programmes with advanced AI technology.

Nvidia purchased Excelero, a software-defined storage technology developer.

The Omnicom Group acquired TA Digital, a global digital experience consultancy.

Rakuten Symphony bought Robin.io, a cloud technology start-up.

Redcentric purchased 7 Elements, a cyber security firm.

Riskonnect acquired Sword GRC, a UK-based software company that specialises in project and enterprise risk management solutions.

RJ Young, a business technology solutions provider, bought its peer, Ethos Technologies.

Sangoma Technologies purchased NetFortris, a provider of UCaaS and cloud-based, fully managed MSP solutions for businesses of all sizes and across all industries.

Snap acquired France-based NextMind, a neurotech firm.

Scaler bought online learning platform AppliedRoots.

Sourcepass purchased Network Solutions and Technology, an IT service provider, and Suite3, an IT services and IT consulting company.

The Sword Group acquired Ping Networks Solutions, which designs, supplies, implements and provides support and management of networking solutions across a global customer base.

Telefónica Tech bought UK-based Incremental, a Microsoft Dynamics partner.

Thrive purchased SouthTech, a managed technology solutions provider.

Verisk acquired Opta, Canada’s leading provider of property intelligence and innovative technology solutions.

Alphabet’s Google will buy Mandiant, a cyber security firm ($5.4 billion).

Amazon.com has closed its $8.5 billion deal to buy MGM, the fabled movie maker.

Anaplan, provider of software that helps businesses model different forecasting outcomes and has more than 1 900 customers worldwide, has agreed to be taken private by Thoma Bravo ($10.7 billion).

AppLovin has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Wurl, a high-growth software platform in the connected TV market.

Aurora Mobile has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority equity interest in Wuhan SendCloud Technology Co, a Chinese e-mail API platform for consumer marketing and user-centric transactional e-mail services.

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire The Wild, a cloud-connected, extended reality platform.

Booz Allen Hamilton has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire EverWatch, a leading provider of advanced solutions to the defence and intelligence communities.

Clearlake Capital has agreed to acquire Discovery Education, an edtech company.

Communications Systems has changed its name to Pineapple Holdings.

Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services has entered into an agreement to sell its Kansas City assets to funds managed by Alinda Capital Partners.

DigitaBridge, a REIT, has entered yet another mobile infrastructure deal, agreeing to purchase Telenet’s tower assets for $820 million.

EU lawmakers have finalised the structure of the Digital Markets Act, which threatens the power of big tech firms such as AWS, Google and Meta.

Finland-based F-Secure has split itself in two, spinning off its enterprise security branch into a new company called WithSecure, while F-Secure will continue to operate the consumer side of the business.

Help/Systems has signed a merger agreement to acquire Alert Logic, a well-known leader in managed detection and response services.

HP will buy Poly, an audio and video devices maker ($3.3 billion).

Intel plans to buy Israeli-based Granulate, a cloud service company ($650 million).

JD.com’s JD Logistics has entered into a series of agreements in relation to the proposed acquisition of Deppon Logistics, an integrated, customer-centred logistics company ($1.42 billion).

JPMorgan Chase will buy Global Shares, an Irish fintech firm whose software helps businesses manage employee stock plans.

Italy-based Leonardo has agreed to sell its satellite communications business GES to SES ($450 million).

Liberty Strategic Capital has acquired a controlling stake in enterprise security firm Zimperium ($525 million).

Limelight Networks has struck a deal with Apollo Global Management to buy Edgecast Networks, a content delivery service provider owned by the private equity firm’s portfolio company Yahoo.

Luokung Technology has signed an agreement to acquire Beijing Hongda Jiutong Technology Development Co, a leading big data service provider for intelligent transportation and connected vehicles in China, and owns 29 patented technologies and copyrights covering aspects of automatic generation of HD Map data, assisted driving and data analysis models of connected cars.

Luminar will purchase Freedom Photonics, a high-performance laser manufacturer.

Microsoft has completed its acquisition of Nuance Communications for $19.7 billion and has agreed to acquire Minit, a process mining technology company.

Netflix will buy Finland-based Next Games, a mobile games company, and Boss Fight Entertainment, a small independent video game studio.

The announcement that PagerDuty has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Catalytic, the no-code workflow automation platform for efficient and digitised operations.

Prosus will cut ties with its Russian online marketplace Avito and will not seek to benefit economically from its ownership of the business.

India-based Reliance Industries has agreed to buy 50.1% of Sanmina SCI India ($221 million).

Sandbox AQ, an enterprise SaaS company delivering solutions that leverage quantum tech and AI, has spun off from Alphabet.

Scientific Games will now do business as Light & Wonder, a game company singularly focused on creating great games and leveraging technology to enable a seamless player experience across all platforms.

SentinelOne has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Attivo Networks, a leading identity security and lateral movement protection company.

Shift4 will buy Finaro, a cross-border e-commerce payments provider with a large European presence, and The Giving Block, which specialises in crypto-currency fundraising for non-profit organisations.

Snowflake has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Streamlit, which makes creating web apps from Python fast and easy.

Software AG is buying data integration platform developer StreamSets ($580 million).

Sony is buying Canada-based video game development studio Haven Entertainment Studios.

SparkCognition has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Integration Wizards, a visual AI firm.

Summit Wireless Technologies will change its name to WiSA Technologies.

The Symphony Technology Group has announced that McAfee Enterprise has renamed its security service edge business Skyhigh Security.

Tech Mahindra will purchase Thirdware, an Indian-based enterprise application company.

Tejas Networks will acquire a 64.4% stake in Indian-based Saankhya Labs, a semiconductor firm.

Volt Information Sciences has agreed to be acquired by Vega Consulting, an affiliate of ACS Solutions, a global provider of IT solutions and services.

Zebra Technologies intends to buy Matrox Imaging, a proven developer of advanced machine vision components and systems.

Zeta Global has entered into an agreement to acquire ArcaMax, a leader in the development and distribution of interest-based newsletters, which includes a large permissioned data set derived from millions of subscribers.

Alteryx has invested in Vertis, the data-driven market intelligence platform.

Booz Allen Hamilton has invested in Synthetaic, an end-to-end artificial intelligence company.

The $105 million investment by several investors, including 8090 Partners, Gigafund and Neo, in Luminous Computing, a developer of photonic chips designed for use in AI supercomputers.

The $245 million investment from several investors, including Greater Sum Ventures, HarbourVest Partners and Blue Star Innovation Partners, in Stax, which offers a subscription-based payments platform intended to help businesses manage digital transactions.

The $800 million investment from investors, including Sumeru Ventures, Vitruvian Partners and BlackRock, in Byju, the operator of an online learning platform.

Hellman & Friedman invested a 7.5% stake in Splunk.

The 18.5% investment by MediaTek in ZillTek, a fabless firm specialising in MEMS microphones.

The $160 million investment by Sequoia and TPG in ThatGameCompany, a video game developer.

The $400 million investment by Silver Lake in Zuora, a cloud-based subscription management platform provider.

TA Associates invested in Veracode, an application security provider.

Thoma Bravo invested in UserZoom, which provides a digital user experience insights platform.

The $170 million investment co-led by Axon Capital, Khosla Ventures and Prime Movers Lab in Tarana Wireless, a provider of fibre-class broadband internet.

The $135 million investment co-led by Andreessen Horowitz, FTX Ventures and Sequoia in LayerZero Labs, which offers an omnichain interoperability protocol that allows decentralised apps to build across multiple blockchains.

The $120 million investment co-led by Stripes and Insight Partners in Connecteam, a developer of workforce software used to manage, train and communicate with remote employees.

The $200 million investment led by Accel in Axonius, a cyber security start-up.

The $100 m investment led by Anthemis Group in Cowbell Cyber, a cyber insurance tech.

The $105 million investment led by Bain Capital Ventures in Docker, which offers a platform to help developers build, share and run applications.

The $175 million investment led by Coatue in SiFive, a RISC-V chip technology start-up.

The $115 million investment led by General Atlantic and Insight Partners in Staffbase, a provider of employee communications software.

The investments led by Insight Partners in Astronomer, which offers a platform to collect and prepare data for business analytics ($213 million), and Island, which offers an enterprise browser platform that's intended to help security professionals manage network operations ($115 million).

The $110 million investment led by Sequoia in Apollo.io, developer of a B2B sales intelligence and engagement platform.

The $150 million investment led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 in RapidAPI, which operates a platform that connects software developers with API tools.

The $135 million investment led by Summit Partners in France-based Akeneo, a product experience and product information management start-up.

The $250 million investment led by Vista Equity Partners in Flash, a developer of software and hardware solutions for parking infrastructure operators.

The appointments of new CEOs at 5N Plus, Domo, Everspin, Exela Technologies, Intelsat, Interface, Quotient Technology, Splunk, TEAM, Telstra, Toshiba (interim) and Yext.

The deaths of David Boggs, co-creator of the Ethernet standard; Kim Jung-ju, founder of Nexon, a gaming giant; and Stephen Wilhite, creator of the Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) format in the 1980s.

IPO filings from Mobileye (USA) and Ximalaya (HK).

IPOs/listings from GoTo (Indonesia), Locafy (Nasdaq) and Rigetti Computing (Nasdaq).

Research results and predictions

Worldwide smartphone sales grew 6% in 2021 to over 1.4 billion units, according to Gartner.

The MEA personal computing devices market, which is made up of desktops, notebooks, workstations and tablets, is expected to see year-on-year shipment growth of 2.6% in Q122, with 6.2 million being shipped across the region, according to IDC.

Stock market changes

JSE All share index: Up 2.3%

FTSE100: Up 0.6%

DAX: Down 0.8%

NYSE (Dow): Up 2.2%

S&P 500: Up 3.7%

Nasdaq: Up 4.1%

Nikkei225: Up 4.5%

Hang Seng: Down 0.3%

Shanghai: Down 4.9%

Final word

Recently published is the FT 1000 – Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies 2022. Included in the list are:

1: Swappie, a Finnish buyer and seller of refurbished smartphones in Europe.

4: OnlyFans, a UK-based social platform revolutionising creator and fan connections.

16: Popsa, a UK-based provider of services that combine artificial intelligence and thoughtful design to support a healthy processing of the meaningful events in your life.

17: Unit8, a Swiss data, analytics and AI consulting and services company.

18: Luoto, a Finnish fair digitalisation service company whose main owners are experienced professionals.

23: Pegaso Security, an Italian provider of a full range of security services.



