Nedbank makes Samsung Pay available to customers

Nedbank has become the latest local financial institution to support Samsung Pay, joining the other three big banks – FNB, Absa and Standard Bank.

Introduced in SA in 2018, Samsung Pay is a digital wallet that allows users to pay using only their smartphone at any payment terminal that supports contactless payments and those that only accept payments via swiping or tapping the user's bank card.

The Samsung devices that support Samsung Pay are Galaxy phones and wearables, In February, the payment service reached the two million transactions mark in SA, according to Samsung.

The company says Nedbank customers will now be able to enrol their Visa, Mastercard and American Express cards into Samsung Pay.

“We are pleased to welcome Nedbank to the Samsung Pay platform,” says Justin Hume, director for integrated mobility at Samsung South Africa. “This is a collaboration that will connect even more people to our innovative and secure technology. The momentum is now firmly in favour of the country’s most widely accepted contactless payment system.

“Samsung Pay will support millions of South Africans’ need for additional uses of digital systems and their mobile devices. As part of this rollout, we have also extended the offering to our mass devices such as the A30s, making it available to even more people.”

Chipo Mushwana, divisional executive of emerging payments at Nedbank, adds: “As the world becomes increasingly digitised, consumers’ expectations from banks have changed. Clients expect their banking solutions to be as easy and seamless and mirror their experiences on other platforms.

“Therefore, as a financial services institution that strives to offer seamless, easy and safe payments mechanisms, we have made Samsung Pay available to our customers. Through such collaborations, we are able to deliver a convenient banking solution, and share the vision of seeing money differently with every client.”

Nedbank customers can download the Samsung Pay app from the Google Play Store or Galaxy Store, depending on the Galaxy device.