GTC global experience to draw 200k for AI knowledge sharing

Greg Estes, NVIDIA Vice President of Developer Marketing.

GTC, a fast-growing virtual conference and knowledge-sharing event, is expected to attract over 200 000 participants at the next global gathering, from 8-11 November.

Hosted by NVIDIA, GTC is a conference for AI innovators, technologists and creators, which brings together thousands of innovators, researchers, thought leaders and decision-makers who are shaping the world with the power of AI, computer graphics, data science and more. In recent years, GTC has expanded from high performance computing and graphics to include areas such as cloud and enterprise computing, where AI breakthroughs are often deployed.

With nearly 500 free sessions, multiple tracks and in-depth training and workshops, GTC has grown exponentially since going virtual last year. Going virtual has enabled GTC to expand and become truly global, with attendees joining sessions from wherever they are, in a time zone that suits them best.

“GTC is a conference for all communities to engage with leading-edge AI and other groundbreaking technologies. In addition to being a world-class developer conference, the keynote and other talks provide corporate and IT leaders the latest on how to configure secure, accelerated data centres that support modern workloads including AI, machine learning and natural language processing.”

However, GTC is not just for enterprise and IT; anyone with an interest in exploring the future of technology should tune in, says Greg Estes, VP, Corporate Marketing and Developer Programs.

“Start-ups, academia and the largest enterprises all come together at GTC, giving attendees a unique opportunity to share ideas and collaborate across boundaries to create the future,” he says. “We’ve made GTC free, so everyone has access to all of the conference talks – including technical, business strategy and getting-started sessions designed to accelerate tech careers.

“Our sessions and speakers are selected to be relevant to attendees with a wide range of skills and backgrounds, including developers from emerging countries as well as historically underrepresented students and professionals,” Estes says.

“We’re also working with partner organisations to open up training opportunities to underrepresented communities by providing free seats for day-long, hands-on certification classes through NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Institute (DLI).”

In addition to hundreds of free talks and panel discussions, GTC’s new highlights in November will include:

AI Playground – Explore interactive AI demos, the AI Art Gallery, Omniverse activations and more.

Braindates – Braindates at GTC give attendees the chance to network with others, like they would have at a physical event. They are one-on-one or small group conversations based on topics posted by participants in the Braindate Topic Market. They can be used to brainstorm, solve challenges and share experiences – all while meeting brilliant new people.

Two-hour long, free training sessions from NVIDIA DLI – As well as full-day workshops on 8 November, this GTC also offers free two-hour long training sessions, hosted by NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) experts. These cover topics including an 'Introduction to Learning Deep Learning', 'Developer Tools Fundamentals for RayTracing, Accelerating and Scaling Inference with NVIDIA GPUs', and more.

To find out more and register for the next NVIDIA GTC, go to https://reg.rainfocus.com/flow/nvidia/nvidiagtc/digitalreg/login?ncid=ref-emc-357089#cid=gtcnov21_ref-emc_en-eu.



