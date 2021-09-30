Introducing IBM Watson AIOps

We live in times where technology is evolving rapidly and business leaders are well aware that they must prepare for technology disruptions in the coming years. There are so many emerging technologies right now like artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, the internet of things (IOT) and big data.

IBM leverages these technologies, hence its current move of introducing artificial intelligence and bringing the superb predictive analysis capabilities of IBM Netcool Operations Insights (NOI) into IBM Watson AIOps, which allows for AI-powered incident resolution and brings insights into unstructured data.

IBM Watson AIOps stands for artificial intelligence for IT operations. A component of Watson AIOps is a metric-based anomaly detection solution, which analyses metric data from various systems (eg, New Relic, AppDynamics and SolarWinds) to automatically learn the normal behaviour of metrics in your organisation and detect anomalies from those metrics. This will transform your IT operations and assist engineers in tackling more complex problems faster.

AIOps combines big data and machine learning to automate IT operations processes, including event correlation, anomaly detection and causality determination – enabling teams to address potential long-standing issues and improve overall service levels and incident responses.

AIOps helps IT teams in detecting issues early, predicting them before they occur, reducing event and alert noise, locating the specific application or infrastructure component that is the source of the issue, determining the scope of incident impact and recommending relevant and timely actions.

All these analytics help reduce the mean times to detect (MTTD), identify/isolate (MTTI) and resolve (MTTR) an incident.

This, in turn, saves millions of rands for the organisation by preventing direct costs (lost revenue, penalties, opportunity costs, etc) and indirect costs (customer dissatisfaction, lost customers, lost references, etc).

IBM AIOps is made up of the following components:

Event management;

Static and dynamic topology management;

Anomaly prediction;

Fault localisation and blast radius;

Incident resolution;

Insights delivery and action implementation;

Quality evaluations; and

AI model life cycle management.

Therefore, if the organisation is essentially looking to reduce its IT operations costs, system issues, MTTR and looking for a system that fosters proactivity instead of reactivity, it should look into IBM Watson AIOps.

