Two more suspects nabbed in Cell C’s R130m heist

Two more suspects have appeared before the courts over the missing millions at mobile operator Cell C.

This, as the South African Police Service says investigations are continuing and it can’t rule out more arrests in the fraud case that was first reported in January last year.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation, also known as the Hawks, says two suspects, Michelle Pillay (37) and Khatiya Patel (42), appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court yesterday, facing charges of fraud and money-laundering.

The two will now be joining their husbands, Adriaan Pillay (38) and Mohamed Ismail Adamjee (44), and their co-accused Manuel Reimaldo Teixeira and Lufuno Lesly Nevhutalu, when the matter resumes on 16 February.

It is alleged that between 2012 and 2019, Techno Genius director Adriaan Pillay and his business partner Mohamed Ismail Adamjee, whom at the time was a Cell C executive, colluded and inflated rates for IT and network services required by Cell C, which resulted in a loss of over R130 million.

According to the Hawks, further investigation revealed Patel allegedly colluded and inflated rates for the IT and network services rendered to Cell C while working as an administrator at Techno Genius in the same period.

Michelle Pillay allegedly received approximately R3 million paid into her bank account as proceeds of crime.

The Hawks say a warrant of arrest was issued for their apprehension. The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in Johannesburg successfully traced Michelle Pillay at her Sandton residence on Tuesday, which resulted in her apprehension.

Meanwhile, Patel handed herself in yesterday accompanied by her legal representative and was charged.

During the pair’s appearance yesterday, the court granted R30 000 bail each. The case is postponed to 16 February for docket disclosure. They will join their husbands, Adriaan Pillay and Mohamed Ismail Adamjee, and their co-accused Manuel Reimaldo Teixeira (62), and Lufuno Lesly Nevhutalu (59), who were arrested for a similar fraud case involving Cornerstone & Blue Kit IT, in January and April 2021, and have since been granted R50 000 bail each.

Since the first suspect appeared in court, Cell C has closed the taps on fraud and tightened processes as part of its turnaround strategy.

Cell C’s new management, led by CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson, has implemented a business turnaround plan that includes robust governance processes to improve overall risk management and fraud prevention.

In the meantime, Cell C is still awaiting its recapitalisation six months after Blue Label Telecoms, the largest shareholder of Cell C, concluded a term sheet with financiers Investec Bank and First Rand Bank.