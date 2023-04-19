LOOPHOLD Security Distribution earns 2023 SonicWall Distributor of the Year (Africa) award.

LOOPHOLD Security Distribution was recognised by SonicWall for its continued excellence in protecting customers in a challenging cyber threat landscape by earning a 2023 SonicWall Partner Award. The awards honour SonicWall partner organisations worldwide that have gone above and beyond delivering cyber security solutions to their customers.



LOOPHOLD Security Distribution is pleased to announce it earned the Distributor of the Year (Africa) award for value-added distribution, channel growth, marketing and partner enablement.

“From our early days, SonicWall’s accomplishments have always been linked to the success of its esteemed partners and distributors,” said SonicWall CEO and President Bob VanKirk. “We are delighted to acknowledge our SonicWall SecureFirst partners who consistently deliver first-class security services to organisations of all sizes. We are extremely grateful and humbled by our global network of over 17 000 partners and distributors, and these awards recognise their outstanding work.”

Three SonicWall SecureFirst partners were nominated in various categories in each region for outstanding performance throughout the past year. The partners were evaluated on portfolio distribution, online activities, project success rate and certification level.

“It is a great honour to receive this award again from SonicWall. We highly value our partnership as we assist our resellers within the African continent secure their clients. We look forward to many more years working closely together as a team,” said Martin Tassev, CEO at LOOPHOLD Security Distribution.

SonicWall has been honouring partners and distributors every year for more than a decade for their special contribution to protecting our customers from cyber criminals.

LOOPHOLD Security Distribution has been a channel focused, value added, network and information security distributor since 1998. Our goal is to assist our growing number of resellers and MSPs throughout the African continent by augmenting their skills with our broad network and information security business and technology expertise. For more information, visit https://www.loophold.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.